Trump administration asks Supreme Court to intervene in case over canceled DEI-related grants

Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Washington — The Trump administration on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to intervene in an ongoing dispute over Department of Education grants that were canceled because they funded programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In a filing with the high court, the Justice Department requested the justices put on hold a temporary order from a lower court requiring the Education Department to restore grants for recipients in eight states that challenged the cancellations.

A federal appeals court declined to provide relief to the Justice Department and agreed with the district court that the terminations of the grants likely violated a federal law that governs the agency rulemaking process.

Echoing concerns raised in other emergency appeals filed with the Supreme Court, acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris took aim at the scope of the lower court's order.

"This court should put a swift end to federal district courts' unconstitutional reign as self-appointed managers of Executive Branch funding and grant-disbursement decisions," she wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

