Trump and Putin to speak today on "stopping the 'bloodbath'" in Ukraine, Trump says

President Trump is set to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday morning about the war in Ukraine and will then talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said, "THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE 'BLOODBATH' THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE."

The president is speaking with Putin at 10 a.m. ET, and then with Zelenskyy when the call concludes, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump said he and Putin would discuss the "bloodbath" in Ukraine. Vice President JD Vance met Sunday in Rome with Zelenskyy, their first face-to-face conversation since their explosive February Oval Office meeting.

"I don't want to get ahead of those very important conversations, but of course, you will hear directly from the president or me after those calls conclude today, so you can expect that" Leavitt said in a Monday morning press briefing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview that aired Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "one of the things that could help break this log jam — perhaps the only thing that can — is a direct conversation between President Trump and Vladimir Putin."