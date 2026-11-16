Petition to bring back Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO draws thousands of signatures, including Elon Musk

Thousands of Nvidia employees and technology executives, including Elon Musk, have signed a petition asking Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, with the organizers arguing that he "may have been forced out without due process and without even a few days to make his case."

Huang stepped down from Nvidia on Thursday amid an investigation into his extramarital affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspect was spying for China. His departure from the chipmaker he co-founded more than three decades ago came within days of the relationship becoming public.

The push to reinstate Huang comes as the company named Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer, as its interim CEO and said it would seek a permanent replacement. Nvidia's stock has tumbled in the past week amid the controversy, chopping more than $500 billion from its market valuation.

"For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building Nvidia," according to the petition, which described itself as an "independent, volunteer campaign" that is "not affiliated with, authorized by or endorsed by Nvidia Corporation or Jensen Huang."

The petition added, "He bet it on ideas that most of the industry dismissed, carried it through years when the bets looked foolish, and stayed long enough to see them change how the world computes ....That deserves more than gratitude after the fact. It deserves fairness now."

The petition has gained more than 170,000 signatures, including from what it says are more than 8,800 Nvidia employees representing about one in five company workers. Executives, including Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, have also signed the petition, according to its website.

"A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen and I'm signing it too," Musk wrote on X on Friday.

At the same time, Huang is said to be discussing his return to Nvidia with allies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Huang's return to Nvidia is a long shot, according to Wall Street analysts. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for the chipmaker to hire its next CEO from outside the company, arguing that the company needs a major leadership shakeup amid questions about whether sales of its chips to companies in Singapore and other Asian countries circumvented U.S. export controls and ended up in China.

"We will see if Nvidia intentionally ignored the warning signs of these shell companies, many of them in Singapore," Bessent said on Fox News on Sunday.