Megaspeed says Alice Huang left company in 2025, denies wrongdoing amid Nvidia scandal

The Singapore-based company at the center of the scandal that brought down Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Sunday that suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang left the company in 2025. It also denied any wrongdoing, saying it "conducts legitimate and lawful business."

In a statement to CBS News, Megaspeed International said Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, left the company in August 2025 and has no current role. It did not comment on the allegations that Alice Huang is a suspected Chinese spy.

"Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang's personal and private matters," the company's statement said.

Alice Huang was an executive at Megaspeed and is the woman with whom Jensen Huang was having an affair. She is suspected by U.S. intelligence of being an asset of China's Ministry of State Security, which China denies. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO last week.

U.S. investigators say Alice Huang used industry contacts and a series of shell companies to access 240,000 chips banned for export into China.

A screengrab from CTI video footage shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, in black, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. CTI via Reuters TV

In the past three years, Megaspeed has been one of Nvidia's biggest foreign customers, purchasing nearly $5 billion in AI chips and advanced hardware, The New York Times first reported.

Now the company, which began as an offshoot of a China-based gaming firm and grew into a juggernaut by gaining access to the Nvidia chips, is under investigation in the U.S. and Singapore for allegedly smuggling Nvidia's restricted AI computer chips into China.

In a statement to CBS News on Sunday, the company said that recent assertions about its business, supply chain and global operations are "not supported by verifiable evidence."

"Megaspeed designs and maintains its global operational and supply-chain control frameworks to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including United States export control requirements and local jurisdiction rules in every market where we operate," it said.

The logo of data center company Megaspeed International is pictured at its office in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore on Nov. 10, 2026. Taryn NG /AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said last week the FBI was investigating the romantic and business ties between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, who are not related.

CBS News reported on Friday that Singaporean authorities seized Alice Huang's passport in June 2025 while trying to engage the U.S. government to support their investigation into the suspected smuggling of Nvidia chips to China, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The source added that the Singaporean government received no meaningful help from Washington at the time.