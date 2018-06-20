Trump: “I’ll be signing something in a little while"

President Trump is set to meet with Congress Wednesday for his second meeting with Congress this week, following his meeting with House GOP members Tuesday, in the midst of a backlash over the separation of immigrant children from their parents who enter the country illegally through the southern border.

Family separation has seen a recent uptick due to Attorney General Jeff Sessions' "zero-tolerance" policy for illegal entry at the U.S.-Mexico border. Because any illegal border crossing is prosecuted, parents and children are separated during the legal process.

Mr. Trump opened his remarks on immigration saying that Republicans want security and to keep families together.

"I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Mr. Trump said. "I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."

The president announced that he will be cancelling the congressional picnic, saying that it "didn't feel right" to him.

"We want to solve this immigration problem," Mr. Trump said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for Mr. Trump that would direct DHS to keep families together in detention.