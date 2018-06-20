Obama responds to family separation policy

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday responded to the Trump administration's decision to separate children and parents who cross the southern border, shortly before President Trump announced he would be signing an executive order to put an end to the practice for now.

The Trump administration's policy, which Mr. Trump and his administration had blamed on Democrats, has been severely criticized in recent days, with images and audio of the separated children emerging. Pointing out that Wednesday marks World Refugee Day, Obama asked Americans to think how their lives and their children's lives might be different and they had to flee their homeland for free of violence and persecution.

"Imagine if you'd been born in a country where you grew up fearing for your life, and eventually the lives of your children," the former president wrote on Facebook. "A place where you finally found yourself so desperate to flee persecution, violence, and suffering that you'd be willing to travel thousands of miles under cover of darkness, enduring dangerous conditions, propelled forward by that very human impulse to create for our kids a better life."

"That's the reality for so many of the families whose plights we see and heart-rending cries we hear. And to watch those families broken apart in real time puts to us a very simple question: are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents' arms, or are we a nation that values families, and works to keep them together? Do we look away, or do we choose to see something of ourselves and our children?"

Obama also retweeted his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, who expressed her solidarity with all other living former first ladies to condemn the family separation.

"Sometimes truth transcends party," the former first lady had tweeted.

Obama has voiced his criticism of Mr. Trump's other major policy decisions as well.

In May, he condemned the decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. In September 2017, he expressed concern over Mr. Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, a program he began. He also spoke out about the Trump administration's travel ban imposed last year.

Here is Obama's full post from Wednesday: