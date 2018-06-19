Trump on family separation: child smugglers "know these rules"

President Trump went off-script to address the family separation crisis along the southern border during an event salted to discuss small businesses Tuesday. All eyes are on the administration as it continues to grapple with a nationwide outcry over its "zero tolerance" policy of separating children from immigrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mr. Trump said that family separation is "the only solution" to stopping illegal immigration and said that the policy exists "as a result of Democrat supported loopholes in our federal law," although the recent ramped-up enforcement of the practice exists because of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' zero-tolerance stance on immigration.

President Trump is delivering remarks at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the National Federation of Independent Businesses on Tuesday.

On Monday, at a White House event billed as a meeting of the president's National Space Council, much of the president's remarks focused on the immigration debate where he once again faulted Democrats for the administration's policy.

"The U.S. will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility, it wont be," Mr. Trump said. He added that if Democrats would "sit down instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly" with regards to immigration legislation.

Mr. Trump will later meet with Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill Tuesday where he is expected to discuss ongoing efforts on immigration legislation, among other topics.