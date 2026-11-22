The following is the transcript of the interview with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 22, 2026.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We begin with the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent. It's good to have you here and in person, sir.

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: Margaret, good to see you.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So there were thousands of customers across America who, when they went to some of the biggest banks, had issues this past week with tech outages, and it caused a bit of a panic with people pulling out cash. In this age of AI, what should Americans be prepared for, and should they worry about their financial institutions?

SEC. BESSENT: It's a good good question, Margaret. And no, they shouldn't. The banks have been at the forefront of cybersecurity for decades. They experience attacks every day, every week, every month, and they are by far the most resilient companies in the U.S. economy. What we are seeing as they, because of the SI, as they go into patch their security systems, the patches may cause a glitch, which is what happened last week. J.P. Morgan went in, and I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine. Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay. Well, there's other concerns about AI, as you know, and we've seen in the stock market anxiety, a real sell-off over the past week. Nvidia is sometimes referred to as the central bank of AI, since it uses its cash to finance things like data centers and essentially boost demand for its own sales. We have a graphic there, sort of showing the gist of that. I mean, when you look at its size and how interwoven it is in the tech industry. Do you worry that this kind of circular financing means that one company is becoming so hugely important that it could have ripple effects if something goes wrong?

SEC. BESSENT: Well, look, Nvidia is one of our great companies with the management chains. The board has slowed things down. The CFO is now in charge, so you know, I believe that she understands the financing quite well. And no, as Nvidia continues to be fantastically profitable, and there is near unlimited demand for their chips worldwide.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you—how do you understand what happened in the markets this past week?

SEC. BESSENT: Well, I think it's a combination of things. You know, we could see that the market sell-off actually began as the Democrats moved ahead in the polls and then accelerated after Election Day. The Democratic position on the SI buildout has spooked a lot of investors in terms of slowing it down. We've also seen some very hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve. Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they over-tighten. We've seen a substantial tightening in financial conditions over the past few months. So, you know, I think it was a combination of these things.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, President Trump gave that 90-minute or so press conference on Friday, and he did talk about things in AI. Among many things, he said, take a listen to this.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We're not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen, and we're going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it.

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MARGARET BRENNAN: How is that policy going to work, and won't that also inhibit the sector?

SEC. BESSENT: Well, I haven't spoken to the president about that. I was sitting in that press conference, and I didn't get a chance to speak to him after that. But look, I think the president's very concerned that we don't do a big technology transfer offshore. What we've seen, that the U.S. used to be the leader in the chip industry, and now we see that 97% of the high-end chips are made in Taiwan, which creates a strategic vulnerability.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That's been the case.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, this administration is working to bring them back. There are large fabs being built by TSMC in Arizona, and we hope to have substantial onshoring of the chip business by the end of this administration. So, I think he's worried about the same thing happening with data centers.

MARGARET BRENNAN: With data centers, so one of the arguments against this, and the Wall Street Journal editorial board was pointing out a challenge here, is that if American companies can't build data centers and their AI models close to the markets they're trying to sell into, it will basically give their competitors, the Chinese, an edge.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, look, I think that the SI is very fungible. That companies access U.S. centers. There are many centers in Southeast Asia. They get access from around the world. So I think the real thing here is going to be, and I've said it many times before the election. The industry has done a terrible job of explaining themselves to the American people, and I think they need to have a conversation with the American people, with the communities where these centers are built, and rebuild public trust. And I think once we see that, then we could see a more substantial build out here in the U.S.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay, so what the president announced was not reversing, for example, what the U.S. was encouraging in the United Arab Emirates with these data centers being built in some of our Gulf allies.

SEC. BESSENT: No, he's talking about American companies doing it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, let me ask you about Nvidia in particular and what's been happening in terms of the ongoing revelations. Multiple congressional committees, federal prosecutors, and presumably regulators here in the United States are probing the role Nvidia played in sending advanced AI computer chips to China. On Fox last Sunday, I watched your interview. It was pretty extraordinary. You did not parse words. You referred to a culture of non-compliance at Nvidia. The possibility that they were quote "pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings." You said you needed answers to what was going on within 10 days. That was seven days ago. Have you gotten the answers you need?

SEC. BESSENT: We don't, Margaret. And I think the important word there is possibility. And we have seen. We've been in touch with the temporary management, with the lead directors, with their lawyers, and we do need answers. And back to your question about the centrality of Nvidia to the SI system, it behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was. Was there promiscuous attitude toward this, and where—if it happened—where were the faults, and then they can move on.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So when you say we, you mean to Treasury? You're expecting those answers to go to Treasury, or they're expecting to go to the White House?

SEC. BESSENT: To the administration.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Because there was a lot of reporting that Nvidia's business deals were often based on handshakes. That doesn't leave a lot of a paper trail. How challenging is this for regulators to get to the bottom of what the CEO was doing? I know you said the CFO is at the helm, but last Sunday you said basically they need to clean up shop and get someone from the outside to run the place.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, what I said was we do need to see who was in charge of compliance there. Normally, it's the legal department, the general counsel's office. So we'll see what they have to say. But you know, in terms of handshake deals, for deals that size, there's no such thing as an untraceable handshake deal, there are bills blading that movement. There are money movements, so you know, they may not be the 100-page documents, but there, it will be possible to understand what has gone on here.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I mean, that's an extraordinary charge though, a culture of non-compliance.

SEC. BESSENT: Well--

MARGARET BRENNAN: That's not just the foibles of one man.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, again, I said the possibility.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yes.

SEC. BESSENT: So we will see, and that's why I think the board is moving very quickly to establish whether this did or did not exist.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The president of the United States said Jensen Huang should get his job back. You said the board of directors needs to go to the outside. Does the president understand the national security risk and the regulatory risk that you're pinpointing here?

SEC. BESSENT: Well, Jensen is on the outside now, so you know.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I know the president said he should come back.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, I said they should go to the outside, but he's on the outside now. But I think what we need to see, because the other thing I said was we will see which level of the business knew about this. Was it at the lower levels? Was it the middle levels? Did it go all the way to the top? And I have confidence that the Nvidia committees are moving very quickly on this and will come up with some very fulsome and robust answers.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I understand Mr. Huang is no longer at the helm, but are you saying that you think it would be a good idea for him to go back and run the company?

SEC. BESSENT: I think we have to see where the buck stops. You know, what were these malicious actors down at the bottom of the company who were responsible for the non-compliance.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay, so you see that as almost separate and apart from the relationship with Alice Huang, who's reportedly linked to Chinese security?

SEC. BESSENT: Yeah, I think that is kind of a canard that the, you know, was their culture of compliance versus the one person's foibles

MARGARET BRENNAN: With a Chinese spy, allegedly.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, I assume he didn't know that she was an alleged spy.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Senator Tom Cotton, the Republican chair of the Intelligence Committee, told the Journal about his frustrations with Commerce Secretary Lutnick, ignoring what he said were repeated letters and information from him about Megaspeed, the company that Alice Huang was running, which is at the heart of this. Cotton said he's glad that the Trump administration is finally coming around, but we need to catalog the damage. What damage has been done? Do you know?

SEC. BESSENT: Well, again, we will see if Megaspeed was indeed a pass-through company, a front company based in Singapore, to get the high-end chips to Chinese entities.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, should it be blacklisted while that's under consideration?

SEC. BESSENT: Well, Nvidia actually took them off their vendor list or sales list in August of '25, so they wouldn't have gotten any chips since then.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Should it be blacklisted in the meantime?

SEC. BESSENT: We at Treasury and several other departments have pushed for it. I think the important thing was last week we did something called the connected, or the remote access rule, which prevents certain countries, certain entities from accessing chips via lease capacity, which I actually think may be more important.

MARGARET BRENNAN: That's Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil. You're trying to tighten the licensing there.

SEC. BESSENT: Yes.

MARGARET BRENNNAN: But in the meantime, it was pretty extraordinary to have the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee release publicly documents showing that the Commerce Department had approved the sale of more than 800,000 Nvidia and AMD AI chips to China. The approvals included two companies highlighted here as known to be linked to the Chinese military. I know there's a threshold set on the type of chips, but is any sale to the Chinese military really advisable?

SEC. BESSENT: The president's been very clear that the H- and drawn a very hard line at the--

[CROSSTALK]

MARGARET BRENNAN: Yeah, the H200s.

SEC. BESSENT: The H200s. So I think, and you know, these are companies, I think one of them is Alibaba, which is in general social media and online platform. So I think once you draw the threshold, then I don't know if you have to differentiate.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So some sales to the Chinese military are okay.

SEC. BESSENT: Well, again, this isn't Chinese military. These are companies that do business with the Chinese military.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Understood. And there's a very, very thin line there, but Secretary Bessent, I appreciate your time today. Face the Nation will be back in a minute. Stay with us.