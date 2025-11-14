Trump says he will order Justice Department to investigate Epstein's ties to prominent Democrats, banks

Washington — President Trump said Friday that he will ask the Justice Department and FBI to investigate the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's involvement with prominent Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, and major financial institutions.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump accused Democrats of focusing on what he calls the "Epstein hoax" to deflect blame for the government shutdown, which ended Wednesday and was the longest in U.S. history.

"I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," the president wrote. "This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.' Stay tuned!!!"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.