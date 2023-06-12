JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan Chase has agreed to settle with victims of Jeffrey Epstein over claims the bank overlooked the deceased financier's sex trafficking and abuse because it wanted to profit from a banking relationship with him.

The lawsuit, filed in November by an unnamed victim of Epstein's on behalf of herself and other victims, claimed that Epstein would have been unable to engage in his sex-trafficking operation without the support of JPMorgan.

The settlement amount wasn't disclosed in the statement, which was issued jointly by JPMorgan and an attorney representing Epstein's victims. Litigation remains pending in a separate case filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase, which also alleges that the bank ignored evidence of human trafficking to profit from its business with Epstein.

"The parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein's terrible abuse," JPMorgan said in the joint statement on Monday.