Ghislaine Maxwell plans to ask Trump to commute prison sentence, House Democrats say

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking co-conspirator, is planning to apply for a commutation of her federal prison sentence, which is set to run through 2037, according to documents obtained by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee and seen by CBS News.

In a letter to President Trump on Monday, also seen by CBS News, Judiciary Committee Democrats wrote that Maxwell "is preparing a 'Commutation Application' for your Administration to review, undoubtedly coming to you for your direct consideration. The Warden herself is directly helping Ms. Maxwell copy, print, and send documents related to this application."

The letter says the information received demonstrates "either that Ms. Maxwell is herself requesting you release her from her 20-year prison sentence for her role as a co-conspirator in Jeffrey Epstein's international child sex trafficking ring, or that this child sex predator now holds such tremendous sway in the second Trump Administration that you and your DOJ will follow her clemency recommendations."

The letter also alleges that Maxwell is receiving preferential and lenient treatment at the Bryan federal prison camp in Texas, where she was transferred over the summer after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss the Epstein case.

"Federal law enforcement staff working at the camp have been waiting on Ms. Maxwell hand and foot," says the letter signed by Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

The committee's letter says the panel has received information that the prison camp staff "has heaped favorable concierge-style treatment on Ms. Maxwell," such as customized meals that are hand-delivered to her cell.

When Maxwell wanted to arrange a private meeting with visitors, the letter says, "the Warden personally arranged it for her — and then provided a special cordoned off area for visitors to arrive, as well as an assortment of snacks and refreshments for her guests." The letter also says Maxwell's visitors were allowed to bring computers, which it calls "an unprecedented action by the Warden given the security risk and potential for Ms. Maxwell to use a computer to conduct unmonitored communications with the outside world."

Maxwell's defense attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CBS News reported on Aug. 1 that Maxwell was transferred from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to the Bryan prison camp, a smaller minimum-security facility. No reason was given for the move. Her transfer came just days after Maxwell's highly unusual meeting with Blanche in Tallahassee, in which her attorney said she answered all of Blanche's questions.

In their letter, Democrats call for Blanche to be made available for a public hearing to answer questions from the committee about the use of law enforcement resources and any "potential exchange of favors."

CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department and White House for comment about the allegations of favorable treatment being given to Maxwell in prison.