What happened in the impeachment inquiry this week?

So far, this is the question before House lawmakers: Did President Trump commit a high crime or misdemeanor that demands impeachment by pursuing politically charged quid pro quo involving the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a public promise by Ukraine's leader of investigations into Democrats including political rival Joe Biden?

Here are the highlights from the impeachment inquiry this week:

Going public

The House heard its first televised testimony from four witnesses:

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs

Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, who revealed new information about the events immediately following the now-infamous July 25 call between Mr. Trump and Ukraine's president

Marie Yovonavitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Here are the highlights from Kent and Taylor's hearings as well as Yovonavitch's.

The new details provided by Taylor spurred closed-door testimony from a new witness Friday: David Holmes, a political officer at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine who, according to Taylor, overheard Mr. Trump ask about the status of "investigations" soon after his July call with the Ukrainian president.

The House also released more transcripts of closed-door testimony from the following witnesses:

Christopher Anderson, former deputy to Kurt Volker, who was the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, who will testify publicly on Wednesday afternoon

Catherine Croft, a State Department Ukraine specialist

Key witness walkback

Hours after saying he would take the debate to court, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — a key witness — will no longer pursue a lawsuit over whether he should comply with a subpoena to testify. He will instead defer to the president and the Justice Department, which both assert that Trump advisers have "absolute immunity" from subpoenas. Mulvaney is the director of the Office of Managment and Budget (OMB), the office involved in the aid delayed to Ukraine, and last month, he appeared to admit, and later deny, that there was a quid pro quo between Mr. Trump and Ukraine's president. Since he became acting chief of staff, Mulvaney's OMB duties have been taken over by Russell Vought.

Others who won't be testifying

Republicans submitted a list of witnesses they'd like to hear from in the public hearings. But House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff has already rejected at least two of them: the whistleblower, who has offered to answer Republicans' questions in writing to protect his or her identity, and Hunter Biden, the son of Mr. Trump's political rival who the president claims — without evidence — engaged in corruption in Ukraine. If the whistleblower doesn't testify publicly, Republican Lindsey Graham said he "will not allow trial to go forward" in the Senate.

The White House reaction

Mr. Trump — who spent the impeachment hearings hosting a controversial meeting with Turkey's authoritarian president — said he's "too busy" to watch the impeachment hearings and had not been briefed about them. Yet he tweeted about them roughly 30 times on Wednesday and denied Taylor's new information. Meanwhile, the White House created a "rapid response" team to react to the hearings in real-time with social media posts that undermine the impeachment inquiry and call it a "hoax." On Friday, the White House released the summary of an earlier call between Mr. Trump and Ukraine's president, hoping to exonerate him. But no one had expressed concerns about that call.

Did Trump commit bribery?

Democrats, rather than talking about a "quid pro quo," have now started saying that Mr. Trump's alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate 2016 election interference and the Bidens amounts to extortion or bribery. After the first public hearings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted that bribery is "in the Constitution attached to the impeachment proceeding." This change in name is likely an attempt to get public opinion on their side. People can only believe in what they understand — most Americans aren't fluent in Latin, in which quid pro quo means "this for that."

Shifting public opinion

According to a CBS News poll, 73% of people had already made up their minds before the public hearings started — but they're divided. 43% of Americans believe Mr. Trump deserves to be impeached, while 40% do not. Although more Americans support impeachment overall, slightly more became convinced in the last month that he shouldn't be impeached. His approval rating, meanwhile, has remained unchanged since July.

Up next week

Eight more witnesses are scheduled to publicly testify, including people who were actually on the July 25 call that prompted the initial whistleblower complaint and Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union who CBS News Legal Analyst Kimberly Wehle says is "the most important witness so far because he actually talked to Trump directly about this stuff." Read a breakdown about next week's witnesses here.

Wehle says it's also important to keep in mind that "there's a laundry list of potential high-level witnesses who haven't been called to testify but should — particularly if Republicans are serious about wanting firsthand knowledge." That includes former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Mr. Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani; Mulvaney; Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Most dramatic moments of the first public impeachment hearing



