Paul Rudd talks new Netflix series

Paul Rudd has become one of Hollywood's most beloved actors over his more than 25-year career. He's starred in everything from "Clueless", to hit comedies like "Anchorman" and "This Is 40." Now, Rudd stars opposite himself in a new Netflix series called "Living With Yourself." He portrays Miles, a man who is unhappy with his life and visits a spa, hoping to turn things around. In this clip, Miles returns home to find he has been replaced, by a better version of himself. Rudd joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges of playing opposite himself.