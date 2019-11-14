Popular

CBSN Originals | Speaking Frankly: Dating apps

Dating apps offer seemingly endless potential matches at your fingertips, turning an intimate experience into something that feels more like a video game. But because users hide behind virtual profiles, it's easy to ghost, harass, and view others as non-human — and now that bots are populating these platforms, some actually are. As the industry continues to grow, some experts question whether dating app companies are really interested in helping people find love, or if they have an incentive to keep people in an endless cycle of searching and matching without any real connection.