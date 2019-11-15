Read: Summary of earlier Trump-Zelensky call released

The White House has released a summary of the call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky that took place prior to the July 25 phone call that is central to the impeachment inquiry of Mr. Trump. The White House release came the same minute former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill as a part of that inquiry.

The April 21 call came shortly after Zelensky won the Ukrainian presidential election. In the call, the president invited Zelensky to the White House. The president said earlier this week that he would release the call by the end of the week. The first call is an introductory call during which Mr. Trump offered Zelensky his congratulations.

"Well, I agree with you about your country, and I look forward to it," Mr. Trump said, according to the call memo. "When I owned Miss Universe, they always had great people. Ukraine was always very well represented. When you're settled in and ready, I'd like to invite you to the White House. We'll have a lot of things to talk about, but we're with you all the way."

The earlier call memo was marked unclassified. The summary of the later July 25 call was marked secret and not for reading by foreign nationals.

Read the summary of the call here: