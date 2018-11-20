Trump heads to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving holiday, after giving Saudis a pass on Khashoggi -- live updates

President Trump and the first lady are departing for Mar-a-Lago this afternoon after participating in the turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House. The president will be at his golf club, which has become known as the "Winter White House," through the Thanksgiving holiday.

The president's departure comes shortly after he announced there will be no punishment against the Saudis for the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The president emphasized that the United States' relationship with the Saudis, both financial and in terms of counteracting Iran, is too valuable to sever.

"Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" the president said in a statement. "That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi. In any case, our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Also on Tuesday, Mr. Trump pardoned the two turkeys "Peas" and "Carrots." The president made some political jokes while publicly pardoning Peas. He alluded to recounts which occurred in the Florida gubernatorial and Senate races last week, which Republicans ultimately won. "Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede, and called for a recount," Mr. Trump said.

He also joked that Peas and Carrots would be issued subpoenas by House Democrats, and that his pardons of the turkeys would be enjoined by the 9th Circuit Court, which has often ruled against Mr. Trump's policies.

This will be Mr. Trump's first visit to Mar-a-Lago since April, when he hosted Japanese President Shinzo Abe. The president visited the "Winter White House" several times at the beginning of the year, going to Mar-a-Lago eight times between January and April. This will be Mr. Trump's 18th stay at Mar-a-Lago since taking office.

Although this is a relatively quiet week in Washington, as Congress is not in session, the remainder of the year will feature a few political battles. House Democrats will choose their caucus leader, and Mr. Trump has said that he will stump for Rep. Nancy Pelosi to become speaker of the House next term as she faces opposition from some Democrats.

A partial government shutdown is set to occur unless Congress passes and Mr. Trump signs spending bills for the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies by Dec. 7. Mr. Trump said last week that unless Congress provides greater funding for a border wall, that this would be a "very good time to do a shutdown." Increasing funding for a border wall remains a challenge in the lame-duck Congress, especially since Democrats may not be feeling too uncooperative.

Mar-a-Lago, which has an initiation fee of $200,000, often provides members the opportunity to interact with the president in a less restrictive setting. Mr. Trump has also tapped four club members for ambassadorship positions, according to the Palm Beach Post. Most recently, Mr. Trump tapped club member Lana Marks, a couture handbag designer raised in South Africa, for the post of ambassador to South Africa.

Mr. Trump travels to Mississippi Monday to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith who's in a Senate runoff race next week with Democrat Mike Espy.