President Trump pardons a turkey at the White House in annual tradition — live updates

Either "Peas" or "Carrots" will be the lucky recipient of a presidential pardon Tuesday -- not that either has committed a crime -- but the well-timed reprieve at least means retirement for the Thanksgiving turkeys to the relative freedom and comfort of a Virginia farm.

Mr. Trump is taking part Tuesday afternoon in the annual White House tradition of choosing a turkey to pardon — this year, he'll decide between "Peas" and "Carrots."

Peas and Carrots hail from a farm near Huron, South Dakota.

Making it to the White House isn't an easy road for the turkeys. The presidential flock, raised under the supervision of the National Turkey Federation and turkey grower Ruben Waldner, is comprised of 50 turkeys. Those turkeys hatched in July, and only Peas and Carrots made it to the final round. One will become the national Thanksgiving turkey, and the other, its alternate, according to the White House.

Last year, Mr. Trump pardoned a turkey named Drumstick.

Although only one turkey will be pardoned, both turkeys will get to live out the rest of their days at Virginia Tech's "Gobblers Rest" exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia. That retirement may not be too long, though, given the brief lifespans of overfed domestic turkeys. The Guardian notes that last year's turkeys, Drumstick and Wishbone, are already deceased.

The turkey pardon takes place at 1 p.m. in the White House Rose Garden, and can be watched in the player above.