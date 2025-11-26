Watch CBS News
Georgia prosecutor moves to drop case against Trump and allies over 2020 election

Melissa Quinn
Washington — The Georgia prosecutor who took over the state's case against President Trump and his allies stemming from the 2020 presidential election told a court on Wednesday that he will no longer pursue the case "to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality."

Peter Skandalakis, who stepped in to replace Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after she was disqualified from the case, filed a motion with the Fulton County Superior Court informing it of his decision to abandon the prosecution of Mr. Trump and more than a dozen others, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

He wrote in a memo accompanying the notice that overt acts taken by the president and other Republicans who were charged "are not acts I would consider sufficient" to sustain a racketeering case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

