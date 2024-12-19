Georgia appeals court removes Fani Willis from Trump 2020 election case

Washington — The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must be removed from the 2020 election case against President-elect Donald Trump, reversing a trial judge's decision that allowed her to remain on the case.

Trump and more than a dozen allies were charged last year by Fulton County prosecutors related to what they said was an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The president-elect pleaded not guilty.

"After carefully considering the trial court's findings in its order, we conclude that it erred by failing to disqualify DA Willis and her office," the Georgia Court of Appeals said in its decision.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.