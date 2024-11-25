Special counsel Jack Smith seeks to end bid to revive documents case against Trump

Washington — Special counsel Jack Smith on Monday sought to end his bid to revive the case against President-elect Donald Trump arising from his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents, which would bring to a close the historic and unprecedented prosecution of the nation's 45th and 47th president.

In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, Smith cited Trump's recent victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election and said the case against him must remain closed because longstanding Justice Department policy forbids the prosecution of a sitting president.

The district court judge presiding over Trump's case, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, had ruled earlier this year that the charges should be dismissed because Smith was unlawfully appointed. The special counsel appealed the decision, but is now seeking to dismiss his appeal from the 11th Circuit.