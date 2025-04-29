Trump's first 100 days by the numbers

President Trump is marking 100 days of his second term on Tuesday, a milestone that is characterized by a dizzying amount of executive actions and legal challenges as well as a sea change in policy on immigration, foreign affairs, environmental deregulation and more.

With many of the highest-profile parts of his agenda still in limbo due to legal challenges and hurdles in Congress, the long-term effects of Mr. Trump's agenda remain unclear.

Here's a look at his first 100 days by the numbers:

Executive orders: 142

Mr. Trump signed nearly 200 executive actions, including 26 orders, on his first day in office on Jan. 20, and he has continued to regularly sign executive actions since then. Executive actions include orders, nominations or appointments, memoranda and proclamations. He has signed 142 executive orders.

Mr. Trump's executive orders have been aimed at major changes, such as declaring a national emergency along the border in his first day in office, an attempt to move toward ending birthright citizenship and taking steps to dismantle the Department of Education.

Mr. Trump has also signed executive actions on less high-impact issues, such as an executive order on April 9 aimed at "maintaining water pressure in showerheads."

According to data from UC Santa Barbara's The American Presidency Project, the 142 executive orders Mr. Trump has signed are more than any president in history in the first 100 days, with Franklin Delano Roosevelt previously holding the record. These 142 executive orders are also more than former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush signed in the first three years of their terms. And Mr. Trump has signed more executive orders in his first 100 days than what 15 presidents signed over their entire terms.

Bills signed into law: 5

Alongside the slew of executive action, Mr. Trump has signed only a handful of bills into law in the first 100 days of his second term — far less than the 28 he signed by this time in his first term.

In January, the president first signed the Laken Riley Act, which aims to expand the federal government's mandate to detain immigrants who are in the country illegally, into law. The president also signed a continuing resolution in March to keep the government funded through September.

Mr. Trump has also signed three resolutions rolling back Biden administration regulations — a rule from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management regulating oil and gas production, another from the Environmental Protection Agency imposing a charge on oil and natural gas facilities that exceed emissions thresholds, and one related to reporting requirements for digital asset sales.

The small number of bills signed into law comes amid GOP control of both chambers of Congress. But narrow margins, especially in the House, have drawn out some legislative fights. Meanwhile, GOP leaders in Congress have their focus set on a massive legislative package that is key to enacting the president's first-year agenda, which they're aiming to make significant progress on in the coming weeks.

Legal challenges: 307

The large amount of executive actions signed as well as the massive changes the administration is hoping to enact has opened them up to legal challenges. While the cases are still in their early stages, federal judges across the country have issued orders blocking the administration from enforcing many of the president's key policies while proceedings move forward.

Ten of the legal disputes have already made their way to the Supreme Court through its emergency docket.

The high court has scheduled oral arguments for three emergency appeals arising from Mr. Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship, which will take place during a special session on May 15. In those cases, the Justice Department has asked the high court to narrow the scope of the nationwide injunctions issued by federal district court judges to apply only to the plaintiffs that brought the suits.

The Supreme Court will not decide the merits of Mr. Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship, but only whether to allow the administration to enforce it against those not involved in the legal challenges. The court will also have the chance to weigh in on whether district court judges go too far when they issue nationwide, or universal, orders that block enforcement of a policy across the country.

Requests for emergency relief have come in challenges involving the transgender military ban, removals of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act, the firings of members of the National Labor Relations Board and Merit Systems Protection Board, the mistaken deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, the mass terminations of federal probationary employees, the cancellation of Education Department grants, the removal of special counsel Hampton Dellinger and the unfreezing of $2 billion in foreign-aid funding.

Nights away from the White House: 28

In Mr. Trump's first week in office, he visited Asheville, North Carolina, which had been ravaged by Hurricane Helene, and Los Angeles, which was recovering from deadly wildfires in January.

The bulk of his trips, however, have been to his properties, including 20 nights at Mar-a-Lago, a night at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas when he was returning from L.A. and last weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after he returned from Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.

Border crossings: 15,500 (February-March)

Mr. Trump has touted his administration's hardline immigration efforts. Border crossings are publicly reported monthly and in the two full months since Mr. Trump took office, the number of people illegally crossing the border dropped to the lowest amount since there was publicly available data.

In February, there were 8,450 border crossings, which at the time was the lowest monthly apprehensions tally recorded by Border Patrol since at least fiscal year 2000, the first year with publicly available data. In March, that number dropped to 7,100, which the agency said is a 95% decrease from a year earlier.

Jobs cut by DOGE: at least 119,659

Mr. Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, via executive action on his first day in office, to be helmed by Elon Musk. In the 100 days since then, the administration has claimed Musk has no formal role at DOGE, but the agency has steamrolled through the federal workforce.

One of the biggest targets was the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. In February, 1,600 USAID employees were laid off as part of a "reduction-in-force" and another 4,080 were terminated via an email to employees, sources said, leading the agency to be shuttered.

The cuts at USAID are just part of the total of at least 119,659 cuts across all agencies, according to a CBS News analysis. That number includes 10,000 who were terminated from the Health and Human Services in March, as well as 80,000 at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Tariffs on China: 147%

On a day that the White House dubbed "Liberation Day," Mr. Trump announced on April 2 reciprocal tariffs on major U.S. trading partners. After market volatility, he put most of those tariffs on pause, with the exception of China. As the rhetoric escalated between the two countries, Mr. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, and China has slapped tariffs on American imports to 125%.

In an interview with Time magazine published Friday, Mr. Trump said Xi has called him, although the president didn't reveal when the two spoke or what Xi said. China has denied that the two spoke.

There is also a 10% across the board baseline tariff on most imported goods that went into effect on April 2. A CBS News poll released Sunday shows that 48% of Americans say Mr. Trump's policies are making them financially worse off.

contributed to this report.