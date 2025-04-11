China says it's raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%

Fed official says "no generic playbook" for economy woes amid Trump tariffs

Fed official says no "playbook" for economy woes

China said Friday it was raising tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, the latest development in the escalating trade war between the two countries. It said the higher tariffs would take effect on Saturday.

"The U.S. alternately raising abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game, which has no practical economic significance, and will become a joke in the history of the world economy," a Commerce Ministry spokesman said in a statement. "If the U.S. insists on continuing to substantially infringe on China's interests, China will resolutely counter and fight to the end."

President Trump's universal tariffs on China now total 145%, the Associated Press reported. Mr. Trump did not include a 20% tariff tied to the country's role in fentanyl production in his announcement on Wednesday, the AP said.

China's Commerce Ministry also said Friday that it had filed another complaint with the World Trade Organization over U.S. tariffs, the Reuters news agency reported.



"On 10 April, the United States issued the Executive Order, announcing a further increase of the so-called 'reciprocal tariff' on Chinese products. China filed a WTO complaint against United States' latest tariff measures," a statement from the Chinese mission said, according to Reuters.