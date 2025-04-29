Trump sets executive order record in his first 100 days

What Americans think about Trump's first 100 days back in office

President Trump has set a historic record during the first 100 days of his second term, signing far more executive orders than any other president in U.S. history over the same period.

Mr. Trump has signed 142 executive orders so far, according to data from the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The previous record was held by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who issued 99 executive orders during his first 100 days in 1933, primarily to combat the Great Depression, according to the Roosevelt Institute.

According to the American Presidency Project's data, President Joe Biden did not reach 142 executive orders until September 2024, while President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush required nearly their entire first terms to hit that milestone. Obama reached 142 executive orders in December 2012, and Bush in May 2004. Mr. Trump's use of executive authority over the past 100 days also surpasses the number of executive orders signed by Obama and Bush during their entire second terms. Obama hit 129 executive orders, and Bush 118.

Mr. Trump's 142 executive orders in just 100 days has eclipsed the lifetime totals of 15 early American presidents combined — including George Washington (8), Thomas Jefferson (4) and John Adams (1).

Mr. Trump has defended his heavy reliance on executive actions as necessary to deliver on campaign promises and to move quickly amid ongoing gridlock in Congress.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," the president stated during his inauguration address about his incoming barrage of executive actions.

Many of the executive orders over the last 100 days have triggered controversy and furious counteraction from Democratic groups, federal workers' unions and immigration advocacy groups. Several high-profile directives — including hardline restrictions on immigration, a rollback of key environmental protections and expanded tariffs on foreign goods — have drawn sharp criticism from civil rights groups, environmental advocates and some business leaders. Legal challenges against many of the orders are already underway in federal courts — and growing.

Senior White House officials tell CBS that the record-setting spree highlights Trump's preference for unilateral action as a means of driving policy targets, especially in a polarized Washington where major legislation often faces steep hurdles.

"We're signing executive orders at a pace that no one can keep up with. Expect the same pace in the next 100 days — trade deals, peace deals, and tax cuts," a senior White House official said. "The American public doesn't have the luxury of waiting."

Hogan Gidley, a former senior White House official during Mr. Trump's first term, said the president's executive actions "demonstrate decisive leadership" and a commitment to "fulfilling campaign promises," particularly on key issues like border security, deregulation and energy production.

"It is what the American people demanded, deserved and Donald Trump delivered," Gidley said, referring to his November victory.

However, since his 2024 win over Kamala Harris, Mr. Trump has faced louder backlash from Democrats, who counter that the administration's approach sidelines legislative oversight and relies heavily on expanding executive power.

"Nothing that he's doing is the reason why he got elected. He got elected to lower prices when he's been obsessed with gaining more power at the executive branch and crashing our economy," said Chuck Rocha, a CBS News political contributor and former senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent. "People just wanted cheaper gas and groceries."

According to a new CBS News poll, 64% of Americans think Mr. Trump is trying to increase presidential power — including 84% of Democrats.

A majority think he should get his policies enacted by working with Congress to pass legislation rather than through executive orders.

According to the poll, 76% of those surveyed said Mr. Trump should work with Congress to pass laws while 24% said he should use executive orders to change regulations.