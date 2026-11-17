Dr. Heidi Overton, President Trump's pick to be FDA commissioner, is struggling to shore up enough support in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee as it prepares to vote on her nomination Wednesday.

Sources tell CBS News that she's having trouble finding enough Republicans on the committee to vote to advance her nomination, which could be pulled if she can't muster the support. None of the Democrats on the committee are expected to back her.

The White House knows it has a problem, one source said, and has already begun looking for a new candidate. A second source confirmed that the White House has been talking to potential candidates, including some who could serve in an acting capacity and thus forgo Senate confirmation.

CBS News has reached out to the White House for comment.

Overton's nomination has run aground over her testimony regarding the FDA-approved chemical abortion drug mifepristone and her execution of President Trump's pro-vaping policies while she served on the Domestic Policy Council.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has emerged as one of the skeptics. Overton sidestepped questions on how she would handle a safety study long promised by the Trump administration into mifepristone, which Hawley has pressed for as well. The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony urged the Senate to delay her confirmation, and wants the FDA to commit to banning mail orders of mifepristone.

And two pro-abortion-access Republicans on the committee — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — have also not said whether they'll vote to advance her nomination. During Overton's confirmation hearing, Murkowski asked her whether she would restrict mifepristone, which is used in more than half of abortions in the U.S.

The administration has spoken with candidates about taking the FDA commissioner role in an acting capacity. That's one route to avoiding the Senate confirmation process during the narrow three-week legislative window ahead. The FDA oversees products that account for roughly 20% of consumer spending.

Two sources indicated Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, a doctor, is making a play for the FDA post. He lost his reelection bid to Democrat Adam Hamilton earlier this month.

Overton is arguably the Trump nominee with the highest profile who is struggling to shore up sufficient support in the closing weeks of GOP congressional control.

On Tuesday, Hung Cao, Mr. Trump's pick to serve as secretary of the Navy, faced a bipartisan grilling over his management of wartime operations and the Pentagon's decision to block Democrats from some classified military briefings. And retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said Tuesday he opposes the nomination of Eric Ueland, currently the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, to lead the Government Accountability Office, because of the involvement of Ueland and OMB in implementing DOGE cuts.

The FDA has been helmed by acting Commissioner Kyle Diamantas since the last Senate-confirmed chief, Marty Makary, was forced out by the White House last spring. Multiple sources familiar with his ouster told CBS News that ongoing White House pressure over flavored vapes caused significant friction.

Dr. Makary told CBS News in a statement on Nov. 8 that "big tobacco exploited their connections to administration and HHS officials to put repeated pressure on me to approve fruit-flavored vapes that appeal to children – I wouldn't do it."

Mr. Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to save vaping, a smoking alternative that can help with breaking the smoking habit, but also has been found to have serious health side effects.

CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" asked outgoing HELP Chairman Sen. Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, about whether Republicans would be able to install a Senate-confirmed FDA commissioner in these last weeks that they control the Senate. He raised the concern that the alternative would mean installing acting commissioners.

"Do we want a series of short-term administrators who probably will have more influence from the secretary, as opposed to someone who may be not, you know, the perfect candidate in somebody's mind, but at least would be a permanent one and have the ability to establish some independence. And that's part of the thought process there. That weighs on one side, and of course other things weigh on the other," Cassidy said Sunday.

Asked by "Face the Nation" about his own past remarks that Overton's association with Mr. Trump's efforts around reducing childhood vaccine uptake was "almost disqualifying," Cassidy acknowledged he was still working the phones and uncertain about whether Overton's nomination would be advanced by the HELP Committee he chairs, and he also did not say which way he would vote.

Overton stood beside Mr. Trump in the Oval Office as he signed an executive order on vaccines this summer — and the president twice erroneously referred to the measles or MMR vaccine as "lethal." None of the health officials present corrected Mr. Trump.

Recently resigned MAHA leader Calley Means, a former top adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also urged his followers to help block Overton's confirmation. He told "Face the Nation," "Heidi Overton was the biggest block to MAHA policies I encountered in the government."

Defenders of Overton dismissed criticism of her compliance with Mr. Trump's policies, and point to her medical background and her endorsement by two former FDA commissioners as a sign that she will be a professional.

At this hour, the vote to confirm Overton and a handful of other health officials is still scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.