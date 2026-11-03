Adam Hamilton wins Kansas 2026 Senate election, CBS News projects, flipping seat for Democrats

Washington — Democratic Reverend Adam Hamilton defeated GOP Sen. Roger Marshall in the Kansas Senate race, CBS News projects, unseating the incumbent in a major upset that comes as the state hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate in nearly a century.

Hamilton, 62, leads the U.S.' largest United Methodist church and is a well-known author and speaker. He took on Marshall, who was seeking a second term in the Senate after representing Kansas in the House since 2017.

Marshall, 66, is a medical doctor who worked for 25 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist and served in the U.S. Army Reserves before coming to Capitol Hill, where he's been a reliable supporter of the president's agenda. But he was put on the defensive as he sought another term in the chamber, as the race in Kansas became surprisingly competitive amid the challenge from Hamilton, a centrist Democrat.

Hamilton is a fifth-generation Kansan who ran on an affordability-focused agenda, while aiming to bring together a cross-party coalition in what at first seemed like a long-shot bid to take on Marshall. Kansas last elected a Democrat to the Senate in 1932, and President Trump won the state by more than 16 points in 2024.

In Hamilton, Democrats saw a chance at flipping the seat in ruby-red Kansas as the president's unpopular war with Iran continued, causing skyrocketing diesel and gas prices. And with healthcare costs also a key issue, Marshall was in the hot seat over a New York Times investigation that found that the doctor had filed lawsuits against more than 700 of his patients over outstanding bills.

In the final weeks of the campaign, Marshall tried to distance himself from the president, criticizing the administration's immigration enforcement, for instance. National Republicans also tried to rescue Marshall, redirecting millions of dollars to defend the seat.

The development marks a major loss for Republicans, as they try to ward off Democrats' gains in the Senate.