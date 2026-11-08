Transcript: Calley Means on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 8, 2026

The following is the full transcript of the interview with Calley Means, former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a portion of which aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 8, 2026.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Calley, thank you for coming in and talking to us. President Trump has announced that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has left the White House. The departure coincides with this resounding Republican loss in the midterms. But also, you went public with some very specific allegations of corruption and a call to clean house. Was it your intention to get her removed?

CALLEY MEANS: Yes. I think President Trump has been subverted by people that are beholden to special interests and not what President Trump ran on, and what voters voted for. I led the MAHA initiative at the White House. And Stephen Miller said it recently in his speech, the heart of MAHA is that we are the only primate humans that deal with pediatric cancer and rampant cancer rates. And it's obviously because of our environment. It's because of pesticides. It's because of that- 70% of a child's diet is ultra-processed food. It's because we're not out in the sun. It's basic, basic stuff. And that, I think, was really the heart of the MAHA movement. I think a heart of what President Trump ran on. And there's very simple things. And Americans voted to change those things. And I think underneath Trump's nose, in many cases, you had a group of former lobbyists, catering to the vaping industry, catering to the ultra-processed food industry, catering to the pharmaceutical industry, catering to the pesticide industry and doing their bidding with an excuse that we need their money for the midterms and really need to actually go against what voters said, but need their money explicitly. That's what they said. And I think that--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --Who's they?

CALLEY MEANS: Susie and her cohort. Susie and Richard Walters, who is actually not someone most people know, but was one of the most powerful people in the country, was the de facto chief of staff when Susie was getting cancer treatment. Walker Barrett and James Blair, a very close knit crew, who explicitly catered to special interests against the will of the voters. I think a lot of this happened without Trump's full knowledge. I don't think President Trump fully knew that some of these advisors were taking money from the industries we ran on fighting against. At the time, they're giving explicit policy advice--

MARGARET BRENNAN: Directly taking money?

CALLEY MEANS: Directly, of course. Yes. Tony Fabrizio--

(NOTE: Richard Walters told CBS News he submitted his resignation Friday. Susie Wiles told CBS News that President Trump "did more for MAHA than any president before or likely any president in the future.")

MARGARET BRENNAN: --he's a pollster. (CROSSTALK)

CALLEY MEANS: --is one of the most powerful people in the country. And every single cabinet secretary was conniving on how to convince Tony Fabrizio of their policy positions because any policy went through Tony Fabrizio for a political check. You know, he was in the White House all the time, every single week. And--

MARGARET BRENNAN: He runs an outside polling firm that the White House relies on.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, but- but that's- that's a name- I mean, he was- he was one of the most impactful players in White House policy making. One of the most powerful people in the country. He had a huge say in any policy that got done. And as he is opining on the political relevance of doing, you know, healthy food and healthy school lunches or, you know, taking on the pesticide industry or taking on big pharma, which President Trump ran on. He was getting paid by Pfizer or by Pepsi. To this day, it's on his website right now. You can see it on the Joe Rogan podcast I just did, we pulled up his website. It's advertised right now. He solicits clients right now and lists those people as his clients.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you think all of his polling is compromised?

CALLEY MEANS: I'm just stating facts. I'm just stating--

MARGARET BRENNAN: But that's your theory that you're putting forward.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, I'm just stating a fact that we were trying to get a 90% support policy done of defining ultra-processed food, and he said the juice isn't worth the squeeze on this, and advised against it, while being paid by Pepsi.

(NOTE: Following the conclusion of Face the Nation's broadcast, Tony Fabrizio released the following statement: "Anyone with web access and a couple spare minutes could find ample evidence that Calley Means' allegations that I am in the pocket of Big Pharma is not only ridiculous, but demonstrably false… I have even encouraged GOP Members of Congress to campaign on the MFN issue, which would harm Big Pharma's bottom line").

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to get into the specifics of ultra-processed food in a moment, because it's an important health initiative that you are pushing for. But let me ask you on this topic of basically corruption. You went on Joe Rogan's podcast and made a lot of these allegations.

CALLEY MEANS: Just factual statements of what I yeah, what I experienced leading the MAHA agenda.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did the president get word that you were doing that? Do you think that what you laid out publicly was a factor in Susie Wiles' departure?

CALLEY MEANS: I have no idea. I know the president is close with Joe Rogan and appreciates his opinion. You know, people can watch the podcast. I encourage everyone to do so. It goes into details of factual statements.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Because she resigned Thursday.

CALLEY MEANS: But I think that President Trump yeah, you know, I can't speak to what's going through President Trump's head. But I think with his elevation of Stephen Miller and again, speaking for my world, speaking for MAHA, Stephen Miller, who understands the corporate capture of our political system is particularly when it comes to health care, better than any, I would say, government official, that I've ever seen. Who wants to go hard against special interests, who I think made a pitch to President Trump, we're going to go back to campaign promises, America First principles, that President Trump got shot and suffered so much in order to be a historic president and do big things. We're going to get away from the Ballard, which is Susie's lobbying group, controlled policy process and towards an America First policy process. I think that's what Stephen wants to do. I think that's what resonated with President Trump. So I think it's a bold statement that President Trump made, pushing Susie out and- and elevating Stephen Miller. And I think it's a very good sign for America.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, RFK Jr, the HHS secretary, who you're very, very close to, said "Stephen Miller is the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration. It's time to unleash the Kraken." What- what do you take that to mean?

CALLEY MEANS: What I take it to mean is actually an opening for Republicans and Democrats. "Unleash the Kraken" means doing things that matter to the American people. And when it comes to health care, these are completely nonpartisan things. I mean, I spent every single day with Bobby Kennedy, as you said, probably more time with them than almost anyone. And what he says, what he pushes his team on, is the exact same things that Democrats are running on. It is taking on corporate capture. It's taking on corruption. It's taking on big pharma incentives. It's making our food healthier. That is what he is pushing his team to do. And I think people would be shocked to- if they saw, I think really how wholesome his world is to be quite frank. I mean, these- these are universal, very popular ideas he's trying to push on. So "unleash the Kraken" means understanding the pain Americans are feeling, the frustration they're feeling. And I think we are more closer to a breaking point with our institutions and Americans' frustration with the corruption in Washington, D.C. President Trump identified that issue. And I think what that means is we are- have an open hand. The administration has an open hand, to actually get big things done that are not partisan but actually structural.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So on that point, I hear that you believe Stephen Miller is an ally to the cause, but in terms of being an operator in Washington, I mean, he's radioactive to Democrats. They're already calling for him to be fired. He was the architect of the mass deportation policy that proved very unpopular in these midterms. Why do you think he can actually help you get things done on this cause?

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, President Trump is the president for the next two years. The next two years are going to be the most consequential two years in American history. And I think we should all realize that our problems are not Trump or no Trump. Stephen Miller, not Stephen Miller. It's the institutional corruption in D.C. that Stephen Miller and President Trump understand. I think there's a lot we can get together on immigration, which is not my issue. I will say that a lot of polls said that that was one of- like actually solving the border crisis. Stephen Miller did do that. That was a core campaign promise. That was an existential issue. He is very competent and he has dramatically reduced those numbers. So I can speak with most authority from the MAHA perspective. Let's talk about health care. Stephen Miller wants to get transformative things done with Bobby Kennedy and President Trump that are not partisan, but structural. He wants to get the same things done that Elizabeth Warren and El-Sayed and other people are running on. And I think there is a major opportunity to come together and get some big things done, which, quite frankly, we have to do.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you said earlier this week you think the best chance the president has to get things done is to work with Bernie Sanders, and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. You mentioned Elizabeth Warren here, but how do you think those things can get done in this environment? Like, what's the thing that is most tangible here?

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, I think there are specific bills, specific issues that they're literally saying the same thing. Stephen Miller, President Trump and Bobby Kennedy want to take on the fact that we spend two, three times more than any other developed country on health care and live shorter. That's clearly just corruption.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But the administration pushed-- (CROSSTALK)

CALLEY MEANS: --Pharma prices-- (CROSSTALK)

MARGARET BRENNAN: --Republican bill that pulled funding from premiums, and Medicaid— (CROSSTALK)

CALLEY MEANS: I think- I think Stephen Miller and Bobby Kennedy would be very amenable to meeting with Democrats, meeting with Republicans who aren't beholden to special interests like John Thune. And working out specific wins on drug pricing, on labels for ultra-processed food, on greater disclosures and processes at the FDA so we make sure we have gold star science on the fact that the United States is 4% of the world's population, but in just 20% of the world's herbicides and pesticides, and the recent EPA review of glyphosate was thrown out because it had ghostwritten research showing Bayer bribed EPA officials. Can we have EPA reform?

MARGARET BRENNAN: This is a cancer-linked herbicide.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah. So I think they would be happy, and have an outreached hand knowing them to get big things done. They want to get big things done.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You told Joe Rogan that if you're a special interest group, you pay Susie Wiles' daughter to get something done. What specific policy are you talking about here? What do you mean by that?

CALLEY MEANS: Margaret, everyone knows—including you—that this is how it works. They know that Continental Strategies (sic.), their revenue didn't go from $0 to $30 million--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --This is a political lobbying firm.-- (CROSSTALK)

CALLEY MEANS: --A year by accident. They, Ballard Partners, where Susie worked, became the highest revenue generating lobbying firm in the history of human civilization. That did not happen by accident. These companies that give those- those firms money are not acting irrationally. Like, like more people—and I encourage more people to just say the truth—President Trump said the truth during the campaign, and this culture that Susie engendered was treating the American people like they're stupid. And often, frankly, I think treating President Trump like he's stupid. Obviously Continental Strategies (sic.) revenue exploding, was- was tied to Katie Wiles working there. And what's an example? The fact that Katie was seen in an anti-American, pro-Russian government, Republika Srpska, recently, and then magically, leaders from that country have a meeting with Susie, and get a pass. She was there with James Blair and Chris LaCivita, who is very influential in this world, collecting- and James and Chris were collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars very recently as they were running the midterm strategy, selling out President Trump for foreign money. They did not tell President Trump that. They told Susie, my understanding is, they had to have, right? And she clearly okayed it. (Susie Wiles told CBS News that she did not have advance knowledge of Blair's travel to Republika Srpska. James Blair also told CBS that he did not tell Wiles in advance of his trip. Richard Walters told CBS News that Susie Wiles was told about LaCivita's trip to Republika Srpska in advance by a third party). But they didn't tell President Trump. That's selling President Trump out. And I can guarantee you this, Margaret, that Stephen Miller will not be selling the president out, for a couple hundred thousand dollars from a foreign country.

(NOTE: Continental Strategy reported $27.3 million in revenue in 2025, up from $1.8 million in revenue in 2024, according to public records available under the Lobbying Disclosure Act. A spokesperson for Continental strategy, speaking for Katie Wiles, told us that "Mr. Means' claims regarding Continental Strategy are inaccurate and baseless" and that the firm has "never met with Mr Means, never lobbied for glyphosate, Monsantos (SIC), Bayer, vapes, Kratom, or similar policies. Also, his allegations regarding Katie Wiles' participation in the Srpska elections are false, as has been previously reported by other media outlets").

(Note: According to Legistorm, which tracks federal lobbying activity, Ballard Partners "brought in nearly $82 million in lobbying revenue last year, the highest single-year total by any firm in LegiStorm's data." As of broadcast air, Ballard Partners had not responded to Face the Nation's request for comment)

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, you do know, though, that there's been reporting that some of the president's own family members have their own financial interests and businesses here. You don't think that is compromising as well?

CALLEY MEANS: I think- I think- I think every question should be asked. Sure. I can't speak to that. What I can speak to is that I have never seen President Trump have a policy inclination against going aggressive on MAHA policies, and I can also substantiate that a lot of the things that have been slowed down were done under his nose.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, after Susie Wiles left, Secretary Kennedy publicly said she brokered his partnership with Trump, and then thanked her for helping to bring in disruptive leaders into HHS. He didn't say any of the things that you are saying here right now.

CALLEY MEANS: I feel very comfortable with what I said. I feel very comfortable with the hundreds of calls I've gotten from lawmakers and senior administration officials thanking me for what I've done. I feel like I'm speaking for a large portion of the Trump administration, and I'm- I'm very- I'm very comfortable with that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did Secretary Kennedy know you were going to go public with these allegations?

CALLEY MEANS: No, I- Secretary Kennedy- the- America is very, very lucky he is sitting at HHS, and they're very lucky that they now have a chief of staff and a president to empower really 90% issues and structural reform. He is a man of high integrity, and- and he- we're lucky that he's at HHS. If he went to war with Susie over the past two years, he wouldn't be in that job. You know she's ruthless. So- so I think he's executed perfectly. I think he is, according to Harvard Harris poll, the most popular public official in America, despite all the slander. And- and- and there's a real opportunity for Democrats to work with him. They're already co-opting his message. Take- I ask the Democrats take him at his word that he's sincere, and he wants to take the Democrats as sincere so they can get something done. But I think, from what I'm hearing, we are in a new day for the Trump administration, and we have a huge opportunity in the next year to do what President Trump wants, and I know he wants, which is to be a historic president and get things done that we didn't think possible.

(NOTE: As of broadcast air, Secretary Kennedy had not responded to Face the Nation's request for comment, HHS staff had not responded either)

MARGARET BRENNAN: I want to talk about policy. Let me finish this though, because I want to challenge you a little bit here. If you look at the recent MAHA conference that was just held here in Washington, there were major corporations associated with it.

CALLEY MEANS: Right.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Walmart, United Healthcare, and then there were also companies aligned with MAHA who have money to potentially make in peptide policy changes that Secretary Kennedy has, you know, championed. There are other wellness initiatives and people who financially could benefit from some of these policies. Doesn't that also risk compromising integrity?

CALLEY MEANS: I- I- I don't think- I- I don't think- yeah.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Those are also companies who set to make money.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, I can't speak for what an outside group does. I don't think any American thinks that Bobby Kennedy is compromised by his personal interests.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Were you comfortable with that?

CALLEY MEANS: No, no. I didn't love it.

MARGARET BRENNAN: All those corporations being aligned?

CALLEY MEANS: I didn't want the framing of it. No, it's not- it's not my event. I didn't- I didn't love that. You're talking about one small conference and one small group.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It was pretty big.

CALLEY MEANS: I don't love the optics.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I mean, the secretary spoke at it.

CALLEY MEANS: I don't like- I don't like the optics.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Dr. Oz spoke at it. Russell Brand, the actor who's--

CALLEY MEANS: --I don't think any American thinks Bobby Kennedy is compromised, and I think every single corporate interest should be scrutinized. But- but- but let's be honest, right? Supplement companies aren't making Ballard Partners the highest revenue generating firm in the world, right? Peptide companies and compounders are not getting meetings with Ballard, Susie Wiles rigging the system.

MARGARET BRENNAN: No, but they've made--

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, these are- hold on--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --have direct line--

CALLEY MEANS: These are very very small. So- so- so, you're talking about a conference, I'm talking about a $6 trillion health care system that is absolutely systematically rigged against Americans being healthy and profiting from Americans being sick, and has had a stranglehold on the previous regime, right? So that's a big comparison Americans need to make to you referencing a conference that accepted some money.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You have been in the crosshairs of some congressional Democrats who are now going to be empowered in this new Congress. They have alleged you have your own conflicts of interest because you've owned between $25 to $50 million in stock in a company called Truemed through November 2025. At that time, I understand you had a different status. You were a special government employee. Then you became an employee, a permanent one at the White House, and some of the arrangements changed. But for those who look at that period of time, how can you address what they say are ethical issues--

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah.

MARGARET BRENNAN: --that you had?

CALLEY MEANS: Everybody's conflict should be highly scrutinized. I started a company to drive medical spending to exercise and healthy food after writing a book about exercise and healthy food. Through that advocacy, I met Bobby Kennedy, met the Trump administration, and was put into government. I became an SGE, and as you said, fully divested that company when I decided to go in full time. We raised around before the Trump administration started. So, I started a company to promote healthy food and exercise, and fully divested that company against my economic interests to come into government.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you would work with congressional Democrats who want to question you on that?

CALLEY MEANS: Oh no, no, no, no, no. The- the person- the person, Auchincloss is a troll who I've been fighting on Twitter with for years, and what he said is defamatory. I'm probably going to issue a legal notice to him because he literally said that I broke the law, which is untrue. And, I'll answer any question, but I fully divested my holdings.

MARGARET BRENNAN: In a recent interview, you said the administration was blocking health policies that you were trying to get passed, and you said specifically they were doing it to take money from the sugar industry. You also talked about big tobacco. Explain that. What did you see?

CALLEY MEANS: So, as- last night, like yesterday, as Susie Wiles left, her deputies were still relentlessly pushing HHS to find a pathway for fruit-flavored vapes. The issues that came from Susie's world were not healthy food, were not, you know, cleaning up pesticides were not, you know, these core issues that Bobby Kennedy ran on. I had to steamroll any of those policies through them with President Trump's support, you know, and using outside, you know, advocates like Joe Rogan. The issues that were being pushed hard in the previous regime were- were things like vapes, which are a huge donor to Ballard Partners, are things like gas station heroin.

MARGARET BRENNAN: --Kratom.--

CALLEY MEANS: --Marty Makary bravely put a high-tolerance- you know, a low-tolerance limit on the- on those products, which are causing devastation. You basically have opioids being sold at gas stations. He was pushed out, and that tolerance limit was increased 20x, so that there's still an ability for people to, you know, buy multiple products and get high, which was the direct intention of that policy. These are the types of policies that are being pushed- were being pushed, and again, we should be looking forward. It's a new day, but that's just demonstrably true.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The former FDA commissioner, Dr. Marty Makary, resigned in May. And sources close to him said it was due to pressure from tobacco companies to make more available what you just said, fruit-flavored vapes, these e-cigarettes. But there have been allegations that the president himself, Donald Trump pressed for the FDA to allow more favorable policies for big tobacco because of donations to the political action committees for the midterms that he himself knew.

CALLEY MEANS: I- I- maybe that's leaked by Susie. I don't know. I- what I saw a lot is that they would set up a quick meeting with President Trump. They would flag something for him- 'oh, this is an important issue.' He'd say something, and then they would jam it down, jam it down, saying it's a presidential priority for their priorities. I don't think President Trump ran, you know, as a primary purpose to help these industries.

MARGARET BRENNAN: No, he didn't run on it but--

CALLEY MEANS: And I don't- and I don't think that's what he wants.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You don't think he knew?

CALLEY MEANS: No, I don't. From- I- I don't think that's why he is serving as president. I think he talks to Bobby Kennedy about doing big transformational things, and what I know and what I saw is that there's systematic efforts working with Ballard, working with these other people to help these industries. This was the single- this was the single most emphasized area for James Blair, who really led policy, you know, James Blair was--

MARGARET BRENNAN: He's a political strategist.

CALLEY MEANS: --wasn't- James Blair wasn't pushing, you know, calling me in and saying, "how can we, you know, promote more healthy food? How can we give more healthy food to kids? How can we, you know, talk about these MAHA principles?" That never happened. I had to- I had to bulldoze to him. He was relentless on helping the fruit-flavored vape industry. So--

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, to--

CALLEY MEANS: --that's what I saw.

(NOTE: In response to Calley Means' allegations, Blair told CBS News, " I didn't promote flavored vaping specifically at all. I was tasked with driving FDA to make its process for approving or denying nicotine delivery device applications work the way current federal law dictates it works, which is that applicants get a yes or no answer on approval in six months…Calley is intentionally misrepresenting my role and my responsibility because he opposes the issue entirely. Even though the President himself has made his position on smoking and smoking alternatives known very publicly and has provided clear direction. Calley just doesn't like it").

MARGARET BRENNAN: So to that point, so the tobacco company Reynolds American donated $5 million to a political action committee backed by Trump a week before the administration rolled out a new tobacco policy.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, and that was a big reason why there was- that was a big argument from Susie's team on why we need to do this. That, you know, I didn't hear this specifically with vapes, but with the sugar industry, I, you know, it was direct conversation about how we need the sugar industry's money for the midterms. So, you know, when you have the midterm strategy, and- and a belief that money for the midterms is more important than voter promises, you're basically able to excuse everything. And that was, you know, those donations, right, is what Ballard helps you do. They help you donate to the right place, and, and then that's more of a reason to do things.

(NOTE: RAI Services Company, an affiliate of Reynolds American, the parent company of RJ Reynolds, donated $5,000,000 MAGA, INC. on April 30, 2026, according to data from the Federal Election Commission)

MARGARET BRENNAN: So the New York Times reported that tobacco lobbyists had actually been at the president's Florida golf course with him at lunch, advocating to the president. He picked up the phone and he called RFK Jr.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, Bri-

MARGARET BRENNAN: Did that happen?

CALLEY MEANS: I don't know. Brian Ballard was at that meeting, and I know that Susie set up a lot of meetings with Brian Ballard to get a talking point that the president supports something. Again, I do not think fruit flavored vapes or gas station heroin is any percentage of what President Trump is thinking about or wants to do.

(NOTE: Susie Wiles told CBS News that she had nothing to do with the tobacco industry meeting with the president at his golf club).

MARGARET BRENNAN: Because there is a pattern here. It was in the first Trump administration that the FDA tried to crack down on kratom, what you're calling gas station heroin. They also tried to crack down on fruit flavored vapes. The FDA commissioner at that time, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, left.

CALLEY MEANS: --And-

MARGARET BRENNAN: --And yet, in the second Trump administration, these very same issues are surfacing again. Are you sure the president--

CALLEY MEANS: --I am-

MARGARET BRENNAN: --isn't okay with that?

CALLEY MEANS: I am sure that the president is- realizes that he has a generational coalition with Secretary Kennedy. He respects Secretary Kennedy. He wants to go hard on the issue of improving health for children. I think he had severe, poor advice from people, I- I think who treated him like a baby in many respects and used him.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The president's staff treat him like a baby?

CALLEY MEANS: Of course, they would- they would block access to and information to him all the time. I- I would be not surprised at all, you know, if they had very short conversations on these issues, you know, where the president's extremely busy and the president said, "okay, whatever." And, and then--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --Or he's not interested.

CALLEY MEANS: --They use yeah, and they use that, like, like it's all it was all like, "the president wants this." I don't think this is the president's top issue, and I think we have a chief of staff now that wants to exorcise this culture from the White House, exorcise the people that are still pushing fruit flavored vapes to this day as their top priority, and get, you know, to doing big things. And I think there's a- this is a complicated world. There's a lot of complicated issues that I'm sure Democrats are going to want to address. But when it comes to these issues on MAHA, I think there is huge opportunity in the next year to get some big things done. Because I can say with certainty that Bobby Kennedy, Stephen Miller, and President Trump want to get big things done on these issues.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, Secretary Kennedy has endorsed Dr. Heidi Overton to be the next FDA commissioner. He said she's exceptionally dedicated, meticulous attention to detail, strategic leadership to every policy she touches. You accused her of writing a policy to relax standards on fruit-flavored vapes.

CALLEY MEANS: I'm not going to speak for Secretary Kennedy. Heidi Overton was the biggest block to MAHA policies I encountered in the government. On- on healthy food, on mental health treatments like psychedelics, she was a stone wall, and she really mindlessly, in my opinion, did whatever Susie told her to do. Marty Makary was her mentor, and she, in a meeting, told Marty and I that she couldn't help Marty if he didn't approve a drug that he thought scientifically should not be approved, an mRNA flu vaccine. And it's just a factual statement that after Marty left, partly due to the vaping issue, she drove the creation of the relaxed vaping strategy.

(NOTE: Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary told CBS News, "Big tobacco exploited their connections to administration and HHS officials to put repeated pressure on me to approve fruit-flavored vapes that appeal to children—I wouldn't do it. The Kratom/7-OH lobby ran the same playbook to undermine my efforts to make this new 'gas station heroin' illegal. As FDA commissioner, I always rejected political corruption just as voters across the political spectrum did last week.")

MARGARET BRENNAN: So, in this new regime with the new chief of staff, do you think her nomination is going to be pulled? I mean, she's already testified to Congress. She's still got to face a vote.

CALLEY MEANS: My opinion is Heidi Overton should not be FDA- she does not have the character or integrity to be FDA secretary- or FDA commissioner.

(NOTE: A spokesman for Dr. Heidi Overton responded to Means' criticism of her qualifications and told CBS news that "two former FDA commissioners think otherwise").

MARGARET BRENNAN: On the day you resigned, food stocks rallied. General Mills, Kraft, they went up. You have been working to create a federal definition of ultra-processed food. Why hasn't that definition happened?

CALLEY MEANS:This is a no-brainer. 70% of a child's diet is ultra-processed food, and the definition is not complicated. There was relentless lobbying against this because the industry and they said this in meetings with me and other people, they just don't want a definition because they don't want Americans to have more transparency into what they're eating because there's a shift away from ultra-processed food right now. This was a policy that folks and I worked relentlessly on with hundreds of meetings, stakeholders. I met with every food industry lobbyist. And we had the American Heart Association, American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, groups that are suing the administration on other issues supportive of this policy. We went through an interagency policy process where the USDA signed off and other parts of the White House. And then days before the announcement, after a barrage of calls to Susie's office, which the lobbyists from Coca-Cola and Mondelez threatened me that they would do--

MARGARET BRENNAN: They said to you, what? I'll call the chief of staff?

CALLEY MEANS: When they- when they basically in meetings acknowledge that they don't really have contributions to the definition but just don't want it done and I said this is a mandate and a promise from the administration to get done. They said okay, well we're going to call Susie's office and other people. I was very disturbed by that because they spoke about that as if these people in the government were extensions of their industry. They did that, and it was pulled by Susie's office.

MARGARET BRENNAN: One of the other key issues for MAHA is eliminating the use of glyphosate. That's that herbicide we talked about, linked to cancer. It's commercially available as Roundup, it was produced by Bayer, which is formerly known as Monsanto. Why did the Trump administration support the corporation and its position, a winning one before the Supreme Court, to protect them from further lawsuits? That does not sound like a MAHA principle.

CALLEY MEANS: No, it's not. And Heidi Overton--

MARGARET BRENNAN: But it's a MAGA principle?

CALLEY MEANS: No, it's not. Heidi Overton led that process, working with the DOJ to write a brief to the Supreme Court, urging them to take a case to give this cancer-causing chemical, proven by many court cases that have been settled--

MARGARET BRENNAN: The EPA is still reviewing it.

CALLEY MEANS: Well, the press- [inaud] EPA review was thrown out because Bayer bribed people and ghost wrote research.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Bribed who?

CALLEY MEANS: This is documented. The- glyphosate hasn't been reviewed in 30 years, and was up for review recently, a couple years ago, and that review was thrown out because Bayer ghost wrote research and bribed EPA officials.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Is that happening now?

CALLEY MEANS: There's huge problems at the EPA, which President Trump ran on fixing, and I hope we can. On the issue of the immunity, that happened because Heidi Overton, working with Susie's team, worked with the DOJ to say from the administration that they should take that case without the consultation of Secretary Kennedy and without consulting President Trump.

(NOTE: A Senior White House official told CBS News that the solicitor general wrote the brief for the Supreme Court at the request of the court. The official also said that Dr. Overton did weigh in on the brief in the final stages but just made changes to "tone." The Trump administration argued in court filings that federal standards supersede state-level liability claims, which was the same position taken by glyphosate-maker Monsanto, now known as Bayer).

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you're talking about a lot of the staff that the public may not know, but they do know that there's an EPA administration. Like there's Lee Zeldin, there's Brooke Rollins at the USDA, there's an HHS secretary. Are they not involved in any of the details here?

CALLEY MEANS: The government is 2 million people. President Trump is the first president in American history to actually identify the problem that we are at the verge of institutional collapse with the breakdown and corruption of our institutions, and I think that's a tremendous contribution. And now you have leading Democrats saying the exact same thing. So I think we do have an opportunity to fix this. Lee and Brooke talk to Bobby regularly, are aware of the problem and are trying to fix it. It is impossible to describe to you how large and broken these institutions are, and there are people in the government- and I will say, Lee and Brooke have been working really hard with Bobby to try to fix this. It is daunting. That is not an excuse for President Trump, but- but it's just true. This is the civilizational, I think, challenge that we have as Americans, and that we need to realize that the issue and American competitiveness does not hinge on whether President Trump is in or out, or whether Stephen Miller is in or out. It hinges on fixing this institutional corruption of our systems that our Founders would be absolutely horrified by.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you think it's right for congressional Democrats to hold hearings, issue subpoenas, call some of these folks forward?

CALLEY MEANS:I think it would be a massive mistake and part of a psyop for them to act like the only issue is getting President Trump out of office because that's a lie and that's just more of the same.

MARGARET BRENNAN: What about Secretary Kennedy?

CALLEY MEANS: The Congress has not passed- that it would be- it would be crazy for them to go after Secretary Kennedy. He's the most popular public official in America, and they're literally campaigning on the exact same things he campaigned on. Let me just finish the, let me just finish the point. It is- Americans need to understand if the Democratic investigations are primarily based in the thesis that the- the thing that will save America is whether President Trump is in or out of office, that is a lie, and we know that's a lie. What I am describing with these people, and what I'm describing this institutional corruption is happening for decades, and it is a bipartisan issue. Right now, lobbying firms, you know, run by Senator Schumer's former staffers, are filling up their coffers. This is a game. This is a game, and you have an interesting dynamic where President Trump, during the campaign, and the Democrats that are running without corporate money, many on the far left, are actually saying the same thing, which is that the most existential thing we need to address is institutional corruption. We would change the world if the Democrats spent some time actually working with Bobby Kennedy to ask, "why is the FDA using political interference to make drug decisions?" As Marty Makary can, you know, testify, it's a political process. Americans should not be proud of how we're making regulatory decisions. Why does- why hasn't the EPA reviewed glyphosate in 30 years? Like the- like, like like can we spend a little bit of time? I don't think I'm- I'm skeptical Congress is going to do it because they want, the Democrats and Republicans, they want to be debating left versus right, which is, which is a joke. They don't want to be talking about the fundamental rot because that implicates them.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But you have identified here some of the Democrats you think you could possibly work with. Was it a strategic mistake for MAHA to align itself with Donald Trump and MAGA solely? I mean the MAHA PAC didn't endorse a single Democrat. It's all Republicans.

CALLEY MEANS: This is an imminently–

MARGARET BRENNAN: So now it's partisan.

CALLEY MEANS: This is an imminently bipartisan issue, and has been noted many times. What Bobby Kennedy is saying is often what the left has been saying. That's a good thing. I am very comfortable with the decision, you know, that Bobby Kennedy made to bring this to the right with President Trump. And I think actually historically it's a great thing that the right is now animated on these issues, as the left is, too. And you know when you inject an issue into politics, it becomes toxic. You know, you agree with most of these issues, but the news basically just covers you know the edge cases, the toxic things, the questions. But there is a huge opportunity that the right is animated on the same issues the left is animated. And I will say we're at a point right now where ultra-processed food is being declining. Americans are actually practicing healthy habits by many statistics. Like we're actually waking up to this culturally. And I think the fact that Bobby Kennedy and President Trump on the right substantiated this has really moved that culture forward, and I think has been positive. Whether you're left, right, or center, I think you're thinking more about these issues, and I think President Trump and Bobby Kennedy deserve credit for that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But to this point, just report card-wise, the CBS exit polls showed 58% of those polled in these midterm races said the Trump administration policies have made the health and well-being of people in the U.S. worse, 58%. It also showed 47% of those who voted said Trump policies have made access to vaccines for children worse. Has it been a mistake to focus so much on vaccines and not publicly on the food issues and the things that you say are bipartisan?

CALLEY MEANS: Well, Bobby Kennedy focuses on the uniting bipartisan issues, so it's not accurate that he's just there talking about-

MARGARET BRENNAN: The executive orders have been about

CALLEY MEANS: Hold on, hold on--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --encouraging glyphosate and encouraging opting out of vaccines.

(CROSSTALK)

CALLEY MEANS: Let me, let me finish. The media focus a lot of vaccines. Just factually, that Bobby Kennedy 90% of his time is on issues that every American would be very proud of. I'll say on vaccines, if we want to talk about that, right? I mentioned on the Joe Rogan podcast. Again, the FDA sent a study back on the Moderna mRNA vaccine, showing that there were deaths in the study group, and showing that it had a paltry absolute benefit, and that there were severe side effects, and they asked for another study to begin.

(NOTE: Calley Means confirmed to CBS after the interview that he was speaking about the Moderna mRNA flu vaccine, not the COVID vaccine).

(CROSS TALK)

MARGARET BRENNAN: This is an approved vaccine by the FDA.

CALLEY MEANS: Yeah, no, no, no, no. It wasn't approved. They sent it back because the data didn't. What happened was Blackstone, who invested in this drug too, pounded calls. You had the lobbyists we all know pounding calls, and Heidi Overton was directed to reach into the FDA after Marty left and reverse that decision. And the head of vaccines at the FDA, Kaslow, David Kaslow, is the former head of vaccines for Merck. He wears an N95 mask and has the- "vaccinate" on his license plate. Very rich from Merck, and he put together an advisory committee of his friends, and they approved a vaccine that the FDA thought was not safe and effective. Now that's being called safe and effective. I think Democrats, left, right, or center, would probably have questions. If Congress wants to investigate something, can we investigate political interference in our system? I'll tell you, you know, as a parent, and as somebody who's been attacked by people in the MAHA community because vaccines are not my main issue, I am deeply, deeply concerned with the corruption and political interference in drug approvals, including vaccines. And I think that's a- I think that's a worthwhile thing to discuss. And I think, frankly, an area where the Democrats should want to know what's going on there.

(NOTE: The FDA did not respond to Face the Nation's request for comment.

However, a U.S. health official told CBS news that any deaths that occur during the study of a vaccine or drug would be in the public record linked to the approval document reported to the FDA. The issue of death and safety signals did come up, and to argue there is a cover-up is false. In addition to the approval document, the issue was discussed publicly in the advisory committee and debated openly in June. There was no special advisory committee put together at the FDA to approve the vaccine. The FDA does not have evidence of collusion or conspiracy).

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we saw a record number of doctors and scientists run and win seats, and they're going to be in the Democratic majority. Pediatrician Annie Andrews, doctor from South Carolina, she says RFK and impeaching him is one of her campaign promises. She said he's been her archnemesis for decades, there are thousands of pediatricians across the country who would say the same thing. So isn't this an example of the vaccine issue getting in the way of all these other health initiatives?

CALLEY MEANS: As I said, I think there's very reasonable questions to ask about the corruption of the FDA, and I think it would be a mistake to--

MARGARET BRENNAN: --But RFK is the HHS secretary--

CALLEY MEANS: --Excuse me- can I? I think it would be a mistake to completely deny what's clearly a growing crisis of trust among many Americans with the medical advice that we're getting from the medical system after COVID. I do think there is a massive opportunity to get 90% issues done. I believe in D.C. the hardest issues to get done are actually the most popular issues that really go after structural reform and really go after special interests. I cannot find many examples of Congress passing a major bill in the past 20 years that has gone against special interests. So if they're saying that they want to focus on real health reform, real reform that I think almost by definition has to take on some special interest. Bobby Kennedy's there, and if they want to have him in and ask questions about how he's gone about vaccines, I'm sure he'd be happy to have that conversation too.

(NOTE: We asked White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller for additional context, as of broadcast air, he had not responded).