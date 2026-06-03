Scott Bessent testifies he told Bill Pulte he was "going to kick his a**," not punch him in the face

President Trump's pick for acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte has become a point of contention on Capitol Hill, including on Wednesday, when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed to senators that he had a heated argument with the Trump loyalist last year — but disputed some of the details.

The president's decision to tap Pulte, who lacks a résumé in the national security field and oversaw the launch of mortgage fraud investigations into Trump critics as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, has been met with little joy from Republicans on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina asked Bessent if he really threatened to punch Pulte in the face last year. Tillis was referencing a September Politico report of a heated argument between Bessent and Pulte during an event with dozens of administration officials and Trump advisers.

"I do have one awkward question to ask you real quick and then I want to get to some of the trends and how you're going to work on them," Tillis said during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on budget matters. "Did you actually tell Pulte you were going to punch him in the face?"

"No, sir. I actually said I was going to kick his a**," Bessent responded with a slight smile.

"Good. Okay. Good. I share the emotion," responded Tillis.

Bessent added, "And as I said, that was last summer, summer of '25, and many teams have fights in the locker room and then go out and win for the team on the field."

Tillis said he was "just curious" because he expects that story to resurface as Pulte steps into the nation's top intelligence role.

Politico reported in September that Bessent heard Pulte was badmouthing him to the president, and the treasury secretary told Pulte, "I'm going to f***ing beat your a**." Bessent also reportedly said to Pulte: "I'm gonna punch you in your f***ing face," according to the Politico story.

As FHFA director, Pulte sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department alleging mortgage fraud by a number of Mr. Trump's political foes, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and former Rep. Eric Swalwell. Mr. Trump cited the fraud allegations against Cook to justify her attempted firing, which is currently before the Supreme Court.

All four have denied wrongdoing, and only the investigation into James has resulted in criminal charges to date. That case was eventually dismissed after a judge found the prosecutor was appointed invalidly.

Pulte can remain acting director of national intelligence for up to 210 days from when he begins the post, which he will be doing on top of running the FHFA, which oversees mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Tillis isn't the only Republican senator who doesn't support Pulte taking the role. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also expressed doubts about Pulte's experience.