Tulsi Gabbard resigning as director of national intelligence, citing husband's cancer diagnosis

Washington — Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she is resigning as the director of national intelligence, stepping aside after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

In a letter to President Trump, Gabbard said her resignation would be effective June 30.

"My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she said. "I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Tulsi Gabbard's resignation letter Page of

Gabbard said her husband has been her "rock" during their 11-year marriage, which has included a deployment, political campaigns and her role in the Trump administration.

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she said.

Gabbard added that she is "fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks."

Her resignation was first reported by Fox News.

Gabbard is the fourth Cabinet member to leave the administration this year, following the departures of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Her departure will create an opening in a crucial role overseeing the nation's intelligence community amid the war with Iran.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.