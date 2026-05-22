Watch CBS News
Politics

Tulsi Gabbard resigning as director of national intelligence, citing husband's cancer diagnosis

By
Margaret Brennan
Margaret Brennan
Moderator, "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan;" Chief foreign affairs correspondent
Margaret Brennan is moderator of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Additionally, she appears regularly on the "CBS Evening News," leading coverage from Washington when news breaks on the political and foreign affairs fronts.
Read Full Bio
Margaret Brennan,
Caitlin Yilek
Politics Reporter
Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at CBSNews.com, based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.
Read Full Bio
Caitlin Yilek,
Olivia Gazis
Olivia Gazis
Olivia Gazis covers intelligence and international security matters for CBS News. Twice Emmy-nominated, she has traveled worldwide with the secretary of state and contributes reporting on intelligence, foreign policy and other security topics across CBS News broadcast, radio, online and streaming platforms.
Read Full Bio
Olivia Gazis

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Washington — Tulsi Gabbard said Friday that she is resigning as the director of national intelligence, stepping aside after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. 

In a letter to President Trump, Gabbard said her resignation would be effective June 30. 

"My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she said. "I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position." 

Tulsi Gabbard's resignation letter
Page of

Gabbard said her husband has been her "rock" during their 11-year marriage, which has included a deployment, political campaigns and her role in the Trump administration. 

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she said. 

Gabbard added that she is "fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks." 

Her resignation was first reported by Fox News

Gabbard is the fourth Cabinet member to leave the administration this year, following the departures of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. 

Her departure will create an opening in a crucial role overseeing the nation's intelligence community amid the war with Iran. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue