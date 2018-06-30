Trump claims Saudi Arabia agreed to increase oil production

President Trump says he has received assurances from King Salman of Saudi Arabia that the kingdom will increase oil production, "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels," in response to turmoil in Iran and Venezuela. Mr. Trump said on Twitter Saturday that he asked Salman to increase oil production "to make up the difference...Prices to (sic) high! He has agreed!"

His comments come as oil prices have edged higher as his administration pushes U.S. allies to end oil purchases from Iran.

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

But Saudi Arabia says that, while Salman has spoken to Mr. Trump, the country gave no mention of the 2 million barrels of extra production Mr. Trump mentioned.

A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Saturday afternoon said: "During the call, the two leaders stressed the need to make efforts to maintain the stability of oil markets and the growth of the global economy."

It added that there also was an understanding that oil-producing countries would need "to compensate for any potential shortage of supplies." It did not elaborate.

Mr. Trump's tweet comes as oil prices have edged higher as his administration pushes U.S. allies to end oil purchases from Iran.

The OPEC cartel recently agreed to pump 1 million barrels more crude oil per day. Mr. Trump's claim of a 2-million-barrel increase for Saudi Arabia alone did not specify a timeframe.