Saudi Arabia
CBS News' full coverage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's rise, and a look at life in the conservative Islamic kingdom
Latest
-
Red carpet, and protests, greet Saudi crown prince in Britain
Protesters, and even officials who have greeted him warmly, acknowledge "distress" and "concerns" over the kingdom's human rights abuses
-
Saudi women battle bias, and nerves, to take the wheel
"Usually I always sit in the back or on the right side, but nit felt good," says one new driver.
-
Norah O'Donnell interviews Saudi prince for "60 Minutes"
It will be the 32-year-old heir to the throne's first U.S. television interview
-
Norah O'Donnell previews interview with Saudi crown prince
"CBS This Morning" co-host and "60 Minutes" contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell is back from Saudi Arabia, where she interviewed the country's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. It will be his first U.S. TV interview. O'Donnell previews her report, which will air Sunday, March 18, 2018 on "60 Minutes."
-
Saudi women battle bias, and nerves, to take the wheel
"Usually I always sit in the back or on the right side, but it felt good," says one new driver
-
Yemen's civil war from the front lines
Yemen's nearly 3-year-old civil war is one of the deadliest conflicts in the world and it's left millions of people displaced or at risk of famine and disease. Iran supports one side and Saudi Arabia supports the other. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams got rare access to some areas of Yemen via the Saudi government and takes CBSN through her incredible battlefield reporting.
-
Civil war in Yemen at a stalemate
Iraq and Afghanistan tend to get the headlines, but there is also an ongoing civil war in Yemen. One side is backed by Saudi Arabi while another is backed by Iran. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams reports from the frontlines.
-
Saudi prince released from luxury hotel where's been held since Nov.
The prince, 62, had been the most well-known and prominent detainee held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, since Nov. 4
-
Saudi women allowed in soccer stadiums for 1st time
Female fans are segregated from the male crowds with designated seating in the so-called "family section"
-
Saudi prince's reported da Vinci purchase sign of cultural shift?
A new report suggests a Saudi Arabian prince is the mysterious buyer of a rare Leonardo da Vinci painting. The "Salvator Mundi" painting was sold at auction for a record $450 million. The Wall Street Journal reports Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman used a proxy to buy the masterpiece, which comes at a time when he's also leading a corruption crackdown on Saudi's wealthy elite. Holly Williams reports.
-
Saudi Arabia's corruption-busting Crown Prince reported as buyer of record-breaking da Vinci
Purchase with price tag of nearly half a billion dollars comes amidst massive crackdown on country’s wealthy elite
-
New Saudi Arabian prince ushering in wave of cultural change
The new crowned prince of Saudi Arabia is ushering in a wave of cultural change. Women will soon be allowed to drive, and the dreaded religious police are being reigned in. Holly Williams reports.
-
Saudi women pushing for total equality
Women in Saudi Arabia are pressing for their freedom -- and beginning to get it. Holly Williams, who has been seeing the change firsthand, reports from Jeddah on how women are training in gyms, getting set to drive, and becoming more integrated.
-
Saudi women assert themselves in ways once unimaginable
It's six months before Saudi women will finally be allowed to drive, but Noura al-Otaibi isn't waiting
-
Attitudes toward women appear to be changing in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has lifted a ban on female drivers, and women are now allowed into sports stadiums. Holly Williams went to Riyadh to see the changes for herself.
-
The prince behind Saudi Arabia reforms
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been behind a loosening of restrictions in the conservative kingdom - as well as a round-up of the Saudi elite suspected of corruption
-
Saudi Arabia crown prince leads modernization
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the favorite son of Saudi Arabia's king, and he wants to modernize the Islamic kingdom. That includes a relaxation of restrictions in the conservative country. It's also meant a round-up of hundreds of members of the Saudi elite that are accused of corruption. Critics say Salman is removing his rivals and detractors. Holly Williams reports from Riyadh.
-
Saudi Arabia's crown prince arrests dozens, consolidates power
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman ordered the arrests of dozens of wealthy and powerful people in the country, including members of the royal family, in a move that shores up his power. Mohammed Khalid Alyahya, a non-resident fellow at The Atlantic Council, talks about what the shake-up means for the country and the region.
-
Saudi women fight for equality behind the wheel
Some Saudi Arabian women have been demanding the right to drive for more than two decades. Holly Williams meets with the women who have been leading the driving campaign, finding that driving is just a symbol of a much bigger problem faced by Saudi women.
-
CBS News goes inside Saudi Arabia
Holly Williams and Erin Lyall on the challenges of working in a tightly controlled kingdom, where women are cautiously pushing the boundaries of conservative Islamic society.
-
How Saudi Arabia reforms terrorists
The Saudis claim they have reformed thousands of terrorists and turned them into law abiding citizens, using a three month program with an 80 percent success rate. Holly Williams gets a rare look at how it works.
-
A look inside Saudi Arabia's fight against ISIS
Saudi Arabia is hoping a 600-mile fence will keep ISIS militants out of its territory, but the barrier may not be enough. Holly Williams gained access to a Saudi maximum-security prison. She reports from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
-
Saudi Arabia builds barrier to protect itself from ISIS
A new 600 mile-long fence protects Saudi Arabia from ISIS. On the other side of the wall is the chaos of Iraq, where ISIS is waging a bloody war. The Saudis are using radar and infrared sensors to protect the frontier, but will it be enough to protect them from the militants? Holly Williams reports.
-
War on ISIS: Rare look at training to stop Saudi-born terrorists
There are hundreds of young Saudi men fighting with ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Holly Williams was given rare access by the authorities in Saudi Arabia who wanted to show what they're doing to counter Islamic extremism.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Inside Saudi Arabia
From "60 Minutes"
-
"60 Minutes" Presents: Behind Bars
-
What a chemical attack in Syria looks like
-
French artist JR's larger than life images
-
Jennifer Lawrence's unconventional journey
-
Rex Tillerson opens up
-
Oprah's voter focus group
-
Showdown over Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act
-
The Russian doping mastermind on the run
-
Kirsten Gillibrand: The #MeToo senator
-
"60 Minutes" Presents: On the "60 Minutes" Menu
-
50 years of "60 Minutes"
-
Leaning Tower of San Francisco
-
Ex-British spy on leading a "double life" as a famous author