Are the Trump moves to dismantle USAID a preview of the future for other public servants?

USAID was founded in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy as a way to exert American strength abroad and had only accounted for less than 1% of the federal budget before the Trump administration began its campaign to dismantle it. It isn't clear why this sliver of spending is the first focus of the so-called efficiency project, but it feels like a demolition — and perhaps a preview of the future for other public servants.
