Trump attorney Michael Cohen says he's "not worried" by FBI raids

WASHINGTON -- Federal agents who raided the home and office of the president's attorney were looking for information about money paid to two women who claim they had an affair with President Trump before he was president, as well as records related to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

CBS News cameras captured President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen walking in Manhattan Wednesday following FBI raids on his homes and office earlier this week.

"I'm not worried," Cohen said.

In addition to seizing documents related to two women who claim they had affairs with the president, investigators also sought material related to the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Mr. Trump was heard making vulgar comments about women. The New York Times first reported the connection to the tape.

CBS News

It is not clear what role, if any, Cohen played regarding the tape, which was made public about a month before the election. But the judge who issued the warrant would have to show the records were connected to a possible crime.

The president on Wednesday continued his attacks on the Justice Department, tweeting that "much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the fake & corrupt Russia investigation."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders equated the effect of the investigation and Russia's support for Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.

"Both of those things are bad for America," Sanders said.

Sanders declined to comment on whether the president will fire his deputy attorney general or special counsel Robert Mueller amid mounting frustrations with both.

But a group of bipartisan senators introduced a bill on Wednesday that would protect the special counsel if the president moves to fire him.

For South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham, one of the co-sponsors, the bill is precautionary.

"I don't think there is any indication that President Trump is going to fire Mr. Mueller. As I said, that would be catastrophic," Graham said.

The Cohen raids have stalled ongoing negotiations between the White House and the special counsel about a possible interview with the president. Even though the investigation into Cohen is not being overseen by Mueller, sources tell CBS News the president is angry about the raids and less inclined to agree to an interview at this time.