White House press briefing — April 11, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is briefing reporters Wednesday, as the world awaits a U.S. response to the chemical attack in Syria, and for the first time since Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced earlier Wednesday he will not be running for reelection.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday morning seemed to indicate that missiles "will be coming, nice and new and 'smart,'" warning Russia not to interfere.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis on Wednesday said the U.S. is standing by, ready for military action if or when directed.

"We stand ready to provide military options if they are appropriate as the president determines," Mattis said.

Date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Time: Scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Who: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary

Potential briefing topics:

Syria: The president has said he will make a decision on a response to the Syria chemical attack, an attack the U.S. believes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad bears responsibility for, at some time soon.

Paul Ryan: After much speculation, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said he will not be running for re-election in 2018.

Robert Mueller: President Trump hasn't ruled out firing special counsel Robert Mueller, and Sanders suggested Tuesday the president believes doing so is within his power. Federal investigators' raid of the home and office of Mr. Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, intensified questions about a possible Mueller firing, and Mr. Trump has done little to quash such speculation.

Stormy Daniels: Stormy Daniels, the porn star who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in 2006, is cooperating with federal investigators.

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrapped up two days of testimony before Congress on Wednesday, and lawmakers have little consensus on what to do about the social media giant.