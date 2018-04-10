New York U.S. attorney Geoffrey Berman was recused; played no role in Michael Cohen raid

Geoffrey Berman, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York was recused from the investigation into President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, CBS News' Pat Milton confirmed Tuesday. Berman played no role in the FBI raid of Cohen's residence and offices.

The FBI raided the home and office of President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday, seizing materials and documents, including any evidence related to his payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she had a sexual affair with Mr. Trump. Cohen has said that he personally paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her signature on a nondisclosure agreement covering her relationship with Mr. Trump.

According to Cohen's attorney, Stephen Ryan, the search was "in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller." President Trump expressed displeasure about the search, calling it "disgraceful," "a witch hunt," and "an attack on our country."

In January, Mr. Trump appointed Berman to be interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, replacing Preet Bharara. Berman was a partner at the law firm of Greenberg Traurig, and he has also served as assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. He was also an associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel in the Iran-Contra investigation.