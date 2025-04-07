Trump administration asks Supreme Court to intervene in case of Maryland man deported to El Salvador

Washington — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in an ongoing legal battle over a Maryland man who was mistakenly arrested and removed to El Salvador last month.

The Justice Department's request for emergency relief from the high court comes as it faces a court-ordered 11:59 p.m. deadline to return the man, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to the U.S. Abrego Garcia was deported to the Salvadoran supermax prison on March 15 despite a 2019 protective order that should have prevented him from being sent to the country.

