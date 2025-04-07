Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to intervene in case of Maryland man deported to El Salvador

By
Melissa Quinn
Politics Reporter
Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.
Read Full Bio
Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Deadline for return of man from El Salvador
Deadline set for Trump administration to return man mistakenly sent to El Salvador 03:05

Washington — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to intervene in an ongoing legal battle over a Maryland man who was mistakenly arrested and removed to El Salvador last month.

The Justice Department's request for emergency relief from the high court comes as it faces a court-ordered 11:59 p.m. deadline to return the man, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to the U.S. Abrego Garcia was deported to the Salvadoran supermax prison on March 15 despite a 2019 protective order that should have prevented him from being sent to the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for outlets including the Washington Examiner, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers U.S. politics, with a focus on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.