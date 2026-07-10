Trump admin. to support heavy tariffs on Russian oil in effort to end Ukraine war, sources say

The Trump administration will support a draft bill that would impose heavy financial penalties on purchasers of Russian oil, adding to economic pressure on Moscow, all in an effort to bring Russia's four-year war on Ukraine to a close, sources told CBS News.

The bipartisan bill, from GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, aims to increase economic pressure on Russia if it refuses to negotiate peace with Ukraine. It is not clear how soon the tariffs would go into effect after the legislation is signed into law.

It would allow high tariffs to be imposed on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and natural gas. India and China are the two biggest buyers of Russian oil.

Blumenthal, Graham, Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, and GOP Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi hailed the agreement and said they expect to roll out the legislation "very soon."

"As Russia intensifies its slaughter of civilians, it is imperative that the legislative and executive branches work together to create tools to exact a heavy price on those who buy Russian oil and natural gas, fueling the Putin war machine," the senators said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been notified of the president's approval of the tariff plan, one of the sources said. The Ukrainian president met with Graham in Kyiv Friday and said in a post on X that "Lindsey briefed me on the work underway in Congress on the relevant bill." A Ukrainian official told CBS News that Graham informed Zelenskyy that it was all set and has the support of the White House.

Earlier this week, Mr. Trump said he would allow Ukraine to license the technology to build Patriot missile systems, which Zelenskyy has been seeking. And Mr. Trump also told Zelenskyy that the U.S. would purchase drones. Zelenskyy had made a direct request for the licenses from Mr. Trump during an appearance on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" in May.