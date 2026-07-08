Trump says U.S. will grant Ukraine's request for license to build Patriot interceptors

President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. will give Ukraine a production license to build its own Patriot missile interceptors for defense, granting a major request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Speaking alongside Zelenskyy during NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, the U.S. president said his administration will grant the license to Ukraine, although he said the companies behind the Patriot defense system — Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon) — haven't been informed yet. CBS News has reached out Lockheed Martin for comment.

The Patriot system, some of the most advanced defense technology, has been key in thwarting Russia's attacks.

"A little birdie told me this, about the fact that we'll give them the right to make Patriots," Mr. Trump said. "We'll show them how to do it, it's very complex actually. But it's — you'll figure out the complexity quickly."

"We're going to give a license to you to make Patriots," he clarified.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. doesn't plan to give Ukraine more Patriots, because he said the U.S. needs the equipment.

Zelenskyy made a pitch for the Patriot licenses on CBS News' "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" in May.

"I asked previous administration, I am asking today's administration, give Ukraine licenses," he said. "We will increase the production of Patriot missiles. It will be very helpful for us, it will be very helpful for Middle East, for everybody whom United States will decide to help."

In Ankara, Mr. Trump also said he thinks the U.S. will make a deal on buying Ukrainian drones, although he didn't fully commit. The Ukrainians have managed to far exceed expectations in Russia's war, largely thanks to their ability to adapt quickly to new technology and become adept at drone warfare.

At the same time, Mr. Trump, who has long expressed understanding for Russian President Vladimir Putin, if not outright admiration, voiced sympathy for Russia. Russia, the instigators of the war, could also end it if they withdrew from Ukrainian territory.

"It's been tough on Russia," Mr. Trump said.

The president said he'll be speaking with Putin later, and asked reporters what questions he should convey to the Russian leader.

A Ukrainian reporter asked, "When will he end this war?"

"That's a good question," Mr. Trump responded. "I don't think I've ever asked him that question. I'm going to ask him that question."

Mr. Trump's comments in his meeting with Zelenskyy highlight his long, complicated relationship with the Ukrainian leader, a 2019 phone call with whom prompted Mr. Trump's first impeachment trial. Mr. Trump's blow-up Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy last year left tensions that took time to smooth over.

"President Zelenskyy and I just had a News Conference with the Fake News," Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social after he took reporters' questions Wednesday. "It went very well. Everybody is looking for a solution. Very positive!"