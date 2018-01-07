Jennifer Lopez chokes up in emotional speech about Time's Up movement

Though she is unable to attend the Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez is showing support for the #TimesUp movement while working to help those still suffering in Puerto Rico.

Speaking to media on Sunday about her work there, the performer teared up as she made note of the awards ceremony and her support of other actresses wearing all black to the event.

"Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles and a lot of the women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment," she said.

She continued, "I stand here today in black doing the same from far away. It's the same thing with here in Puerto Rico we want to be treated equally." As she concluded her statement, her voice broke and she quickly stepped away from the microphone.

Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was by her side, also sporting black, presumably in support of the movement. In the caption for the video, the World of Dance star tagged Rodriguez, the Golden Globes, and included the hastags, "#timesup #unitedwestand #allblackeverything #equality."

The Time's Up movement kicked off at the beginning of the year, with dozens of actresses joining forces to create change in the entertainment industry, including Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Page, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Emma Stone, Rashida Jones, and more.

According to its website, the movement is a "unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live."

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Tonight.