This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 8)

On Sunday, September 8, "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel hosts "This Time Is Different," a special edition of "Sunday Morning," in which we examine a few of the factors likely to make this year's election perhaps the most important of our lifetime.



COVER STORY: Serving up politics (and deep-fried pickles) at the Wisconsin State Fair

In a suburb of Milwaukee, visitors to the Wisconsin State Fair could partake of pig races and deep-fried foods on a stick – and also talk politics with "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel, who asked Wisconsinites why they were backing their chosen candidates in the presidential election.

MUSIC: A political playlist: The fight over campaign songs

Music has helped set the stage for politicians for generations, and some songs have become intertwined with campaigns, from Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.," to Beyoncé's "Freedom." But sometimes artists don't want their songs to be used by a particular candidate – and sometimes they sue! Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at when the playing of political anthems segues into copyright infringement.

REALITY CHECK: What's up with the economy?

The economy is the number one issue for voters going to the ballot box this November, and polls say most Americans, when asked about the economy, are pessimistic. But according to many economic indicators, the economy is actually doing quite well. So, why the disparity? Correspondent David Pogue talks with economics professor Justin Wolfers about what feeds people's misperceptions of America's post-pandemic economy.

U.S.: Flag waving

Kelefa Sanneh reports.

NEWS: How immigration laws are raising issues for Florida growers

In Florida, where nearly 27% of the labor force is foreign-born, state politicians are passing some of the harshest anti-illegal immigration laws in the country. Agriculture is big business in the Sunshine State, but with an estimated half of all farm workers in the country illegally, Florida's new laws are having significant consequences for farm owners. Correspondent Martha Teichner examines how a state that needs more workers is grappling with the consequences of cracking down on the undocumented.

REALITY CHECK: What we get wrong about crime

The number of Americans who think that crime rates are going up hasn't been this high in decades. And yet, FBI statistics show that crime rates (from violent crimes like murders, to property crimes like burglary) have actually steadily dropped for 30 years. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how, when it comes the public's attitudes on crime, reality and perception are two different things.

U.S.: South Carolina's "Sister Senators" on finding common ground

In South Carolina, three Republican State Senators – Katrina Shealy, Sandy Senn and Penry Gustafson – bucked their party to join Democrat Margie Bright Matthews and Independent Mia McLeod in filibustering their state's near-total ban on abortion and halting its passage three times. For their efforts, Shealy, Senn and Gustafson lost their party's primaries, and faced threats and harassment. They talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about the price they paid for their principles, and what they gained by reaching across the aisle.

John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award

MOVIES: The power of politics on screen

As Americans have become more polarized, has Hollywood shied away from telling overtly political stories? Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Martin Sheen, who famously played a president on the long-running TV series "The West Wing"; with film professor Annette Insdorf and critic Michael Schulman, about Hollywood's long tradition of political films; and former studio head Michael Lynton, on the thinking behind risk-averse film studios.

REALITY CHECK: How divided is America, really?

If you listen to polls and pundits, you may assume that politics has polarized Americans. But correspondent David Pogue points out that, while we tend to have an exaggerated idea of what other people believe, statistics show Americans actually agree on a whole lot.



BOOKS: Fake news, social media, and "The Death of Truth"

As disinformation and conspiracy theories proliferate online in algorithm-fueled chaos, artificial intelligence is making it even harder for us to tell fact from fiction. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel examines the consequences of fake news on the election with Steven Brill, author of "The Death of Truth."

