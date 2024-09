The power of politics on screen As Americans have become more polarized, has Hollywood shied away from telling overtly political stories? Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Martin Sheen, who famously played a president on the long-running TV series "The West Wing"; with film professor Annette Insdorf and critic Michael Schulman, about Hollywood's long tradition of political films; and former studio head Michael Lynton, on the thinking behind risk-averse film studios.