9/8: Sunday Morning In this special edition, guest host Ted Koppel examines factors likely to make this year's election perhaps the most important of our lifetime. Koppel talks with attendees at the Wisconsin State Fair about their political preferences (and deep-fried pickles), and interviews journalist Steven Brill about his book, “The Death of Truth.” Also: Lee Cowan talks with the “Sister Senators” of South Carolina about the price many of them paid for opposing the state’s near-total abortion ban; Tracy Smith checks out the role of music in presidential campaigns; Martha Teichner reports on how immigration laws in Florida are affecting growers that have relied on undocumented farm workers; Ben Mankiewicz looks back on the history of political movies; Kelefa Sanneh examines how Americans view their flag; and David Pogue conducts reality checks on Americans’ attitudes on the issues.