Harmony vs. discord: Music in political campaigns Music has helped set the stage for politicians for generations, and some songs have become intertwined with campaigns, from Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A.," to Beyoncé's "Freedom." But sometimes artists don't want their songs to be used by a particular candidate – and sometimes they sue! Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at when the playing of political anthems segues into copyright infringement.