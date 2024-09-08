Lessons from South Carolina's "Sister Senators" In South Carolina, three Republican State Senators – Katrina Shealy, Sandy Senn and Penry Gustafson – bucked their party to join Democrat Margie Bright Matthews and Independent Mia McLeod in filibustering their state's near-total ban on abortion and halting its passage three times. For their efforts, Shealy, Senn and Gustafson lost their party's primaries, and faced threats and harassment. They talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about the price they paid for their principles, and what they gained by reaching across the aisle.