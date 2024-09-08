Immigration laws raising issues for Florida growers In Florida, where nearly 27% of the labor force is foreign-born, state politicians are passing some of the harshest anti-illegal immigration laws in the country. Agriculture is big business in the Sunshine State, but with an estimated half of all farm workers in the country illegally, Florida's new laws are having significant consequences for farm owners. Correspondent Martha Teichner examines how a state that needs more workers is grappling with the consequences of cracking down on the undocumented.