Here Comes the Sun: Tom Selleck and more Actor Tom Selleck sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his ongoing career and the future of his show "Blue Bloods." Then, Seth Doane travels to Naples, Italy, to meet sculptor Jacopo "Jago" Cardillo and learn about his latest project. "Here Comes the Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."