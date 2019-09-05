This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 8)

COVER STORY: TBD



ALMANAC: Blondie

Chic Young's comic strip, featuring a blonde flapper and her husband. Dagwood, made its debut on September 8, 1930. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:



ART: Damien Hirst wants to make art you can't ignore

After three decades of controversy creating one outlandish artwork after another, Damien Hirst is no longer a young man, but the rebellious artist who once reveled in creating outrageous pieces of art has somehow found a kind of beauty in that, too. Tracy Smith reports. (Originally broadcast January 13, 2019.)

For more info:



BOOKS: "The Handmaid's Tale" author Margaret Atwood: "I have never believed it can't happen here"

Canadian author Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, "The Handmaid's Tale," about a United States taken over by Christian zealots who force women to serve as sex slaves and child bearers for a powerful elite, became a bestseller and an Emmy-winning TV series. It has also introduced the iconography of Gilead into today's political discussions. Now, Atwood has penned a sequel, "The Testaments." She tells correspondent Margaret Teichner that while she wrote the books as a warning, she does not see herself as a prophet.

For more info:



HEADLINES: #MeToo now

Erin Moriarty talks with journalists Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who helped break the story of allegations of harassment and abuse by film producer Harvey Weinstein. Their 2017 New York Times report, which earned them a Pulitzer Prize, helped launch a campaign to combat sexism, discrimination and abuse in the workplace. They discuss where the #MeToo movement has gone in the past two years.



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on parents going "back to school"

It's that time of year when children's vacations end, as do their moms' and dads' vacations from parent coffees, school supply shopping sprees, and curriculum nights.

For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter

Jim Gaffigan's special, "Quality Time," is available on Amazon Prime

Donny and Marie Osmond performing in Las Vegas. CBS News

MUSIC: Donny and Marie Osmond

The two have been in show business almost as long as they've been brother and sister, as solo performers and as headliners of the popular "Donnie & Marie" TV show in the 1970s. For the past 11 years they have been a top draw in Las Vegas. But after almost 1,700 performances, they've decided to bring the curtain down on themselves this November. Lee Cowan talks with them about their new challenges ahead, from Marie taking a seat at "The Talk," to Donny's new solo album.

For more info:



SUNDAY JOURNAL: Hong Kong protests

For months protesters in Hong Kong have demonstrated against new bills being debated that would curtail democratic principles, prompting clashes with police and calls for the resignation of the Chief Executive of this Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Ramy Inocencio reports on where the divisions between Hong Kong citizens and their government now stands.



PASSAGE: TBD

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP





FOOTBALL: Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who has led his team to six playoffs, two Super Bowls and one championship victory, is the highest-paid player in the National Football League. But the impact he wants to have goes way beyond money and football. "NFL Today" host and CBS News special correspondent James Brown talks with the 30-year-old Wilson about his role as a mentor to students, and the Why Not You Foundation, which he founded to help empower today's youth.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of September 9

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch a rebroadcast of "Sunday Morning" on the cable channel Pop TV beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET./9:30 a.m. PT.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!