This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 25)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Streaming wars - The fight for viewers

An explosion of streaming services, apps and platforms is delivering more television content to more people than ever before. But more choice for subscribers means trouble for streamers – from HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ and Hulu, to CBS' parent company's Paramount+. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Hollywood Reporter media & business writer Alex Weprin, and with Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood, about how new services are fighting for subscribers as they upend traditional broadcast or cable television business models. (And no, you aren't totally free from ads!)

As part of "The Birdsong Project" at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, composer Alex Somers, electronic musician Julianna Barwick, and harpist Mary Lattimore perform Somers' "May 18th 1929 Lost," a composition that incorporates a field recording of birds dating from 1929. CBS News

ART: "For the Birds": Art, music and birdsong

More than 200 artists, musicians, actors and writers have collaborated on a multidisciplinary exhibition called "For the Birds," at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City, and for a collection of recordings, "The Birdsong Project," to benefit the National Audubon Society. Correspondent Martha Teichner explores what happens when artists take wing.

MOVIES: The improbable true story behind "The Greatest Beer Run Ever"

In 1967 "Chickie" Donahue, a merchant seaman, was inspired to deliver beers to buddies who were fighting in an unpopular war. And so, he packed up some suds and sailed for Vietnam to track them down. That quixotic adventure inspired the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," directed by Peter Farrelly, an Academy Award-winner for "Green Book." CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Farrelly, star Zac Efron, and with Donohue, who describes how his experience changed his view of the war.

To watch a trailer for "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" click on the video player below:

"The Greatest Beer Run Ever" premieres September 30 in theaters and streaming on Apple+ TV.



Actress and Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Gwyneth Paltrow on the power of turning 50: "We stop trying to be what other people are expecting us to be"

She won an Oscar at age 26, and then founded a lifestyle brand called Goop that today is worth a reported $250 million. What does turning 50 look like to actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow? She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about fame, family, and wellness.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



MOVIES: Sigourney Weaver on confounding others' expectations

With more than 60 film credits (including four movies debuting this fall), Sigourney Weaver seems to have found her place, and at her own steady pace. The three-time Academy Award-nominee talks with "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley about the lesson she learned from attending Yale's School of Drama; her launch into stardom as Ripley in the "Alien" franchise; and the secret of her Hollywood longevity.

To watch a trailer for "The Good House": click on the video player below:

Singer Wynonna Judd with correspondent Lee Cowan. CBS News

MUSIC: Wynonna Judd - "A new chapter begins"

Performing as The Judds, mother Naomi and daughter Wynonna were one of the most successful country music duos in history. In her first interview since the death last spring of her mother, Wynonna Judd talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about using music to keep grief at bay; and about her determination to forge ahead on a tour announced only weeks before her mom died.

Mitch Ablom, author of the bestselling "Tuesdays with Morrie." CBS News

BOOKS: The enduring popularity of "Tuesdays with Morrie"

After sportswriter Mitch Albom reconnected with retired university professor Morrie Schwartz, who was dying of ALS (a.k.a. Lou Gehrig's Disease), their weekly conversations became the basis of Albom's bestselling "Tuesdays with Morrie." Twenty-five years after the book's publication, "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with Albom about how its examination of impending death turned his life inside-out.

