This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 1)

Guest host: John Dickerson

Highway 1 in Big Sur, on the California coast. CBS News

COVER STORY: Road closure: Keeping California's scenic Highway 1

Drivers on Highway 1, a ribbon of road that hugs the California coastline, are afforded spectacular views as mountains cascade into the sea. But in recent years, fierce storms, landslides and wildfires have closed sections of the highway, blocking access to communities like Big Sur. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at what might be involved in keeping this highway – a destination in itself – open to traffic.

The multi-hyphenate Natasha Lyonne, star of "Russian Doll" and "Poker Face." CBS News

TV: The multi-faceted Natasha Lyonne

Actress, writer, director and producer Natasha Lyonne, who earned Emmy nominations for "Orange Is the New Black," "Russian Doll" and "Poker Face," has been an infectious presence on-screen for decades, playing characters who tend to be funny, perceptive, and a little weird. Lyonne talked with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about bringing her magnetic talent to the new film "His Three Daughters," and about how her chaotic childhood may have prepared her for a life being, as Time magazine put it, "the coolest person in the room."

A detail from Sabin Howard's sculpture created as part of the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., the first national memorial to those who served in the Great War. CBS News

HISTORY: Creating a memorial to the horrors of World War I

Washington, D.C., is home to numerous monuments, with a conspicuous omission: there has been no national memorial to the soldiers who'd fought and died in the First World War. After more than eight years of preparation, the completed World War I Memorial will be unveiled at a September ceremony – 106 years after the armistice ending the war was signed. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Joseph Weishaar, who was a 25-year-old architectural intern when his design for the memorial beat out more than 360 applicants from over 20 countries; and with artist Sabin Howard, for whom devising and sculpting the 58-foot-long sculpture dramatizing the horrors of war, titled "A Soldier's Journey," was itself a bureaucratic hell.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Supreme Court ethics, presidential immunity

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, has a new memoir out Tuesday called "Lovely One." In her first broadcast interview since joining the nation's highest court, Jackson talks with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell about her historic ascension; the controversy over ethics involving Supreme Court justices; her dissent in the case of presidential immunity involving former President Donald Trump; and how she learned to persevere from parents who grew up in the segregated South.

WATCH A PREVIEW: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson discusses the court's presidential immunity ruling

Ryan Seacrest, the new host of a TV institution, "Wheel of Fortune." CBS News

TV: Ryan Seacrest takes a spin as new host of "Wheel of Fortune"

After more than 40 years, the game show "Wheel of Fortune" has a new host, someone with a long resume of popular TV and radio programs: Ryan Seacrest. He talks with correspondent Luke Burbank about his improbable life's journey from Dunwoody, Ga., to Hollywood, and hosting a TV institution. Burbank also talks with "Wheel" regular Vanna White about finding the chemistry with her new hosting partner.

Actresses Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone talk about their new Broadway play, "The Roommate." CBS News

STAGE: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow: Pals, and now co-stars on Broadway

Patti LuPone, the star of "Evita" and "Gypsy," is returning to Broadway alongside her longtime friend Mia Farrow in a new play, "The Roommate," which explores the strength, depth, humor and surprise found in women of a certain age. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with LuPone about the power of women with experience, and of an actor's longevity; and with Farrow about how she views her career, from the 13 films she made with director Woody Allen, to what she views as the best part she's ever been offered.

ARTS: Elephant invasion

The Greyhound Bus Museum was opened in Hibbing, Minnesota, the birthplace of the bus industry. CBS News

DIVERSIONS: All aboard! at the Greyhound Bus Museum

In Hibbing, Minnesota, the birthplace of the bus industry, one man's fascination with the rise of the ubiquitous Greyhound bus has led to the creation of a monument to the iconic mode of transportation that helped connect all corners of America. Correspondent Jennifer Mayerle, of CBS Station WCCO in Minnesota, visits the Greyhound Bus Museum, as part of the "Sunday Morning" series "Diversions."

