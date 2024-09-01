Creating a memorial to the horrors of World War I Washington, D.C., is home to numerous monuments, with a conspicuous omission: there has been no national memorial to the soldiers who'd fought and died in the First World War. After more than eight years of preparation, the completed World War I Memorial will be unveiled at a September ceremony – 106 years after the armistice ending the war was signed. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with Joseph Weishaar, who was a 25-year-old architectural intern when his design for the memorial beat out more than 360 applicants from over 20 countries; and with artist Sabin Howard, for whom devising and sculpting the 60-foot-long sculpture dramatizing the horrors of war, titled "A Soldier's Journey," was itself a battle between those frequent belligerents: artist and bureaucracy.