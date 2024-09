All aboard! at the Greyhound Bus Museum In Hibbing, Minnesota, the birthplace of the bus industry, one man's fascination with the rise of the ubiquitous Greyhound bus has led to the creation of a monument to the iconic mode of transportation that helped connect all corners of America. Correspondent Jennifer Mayerle, of CBS Station WCCO in Minnesota, visits the Greyhound Bus Museum, as part of the "Sunday Morning" series "Diversions."